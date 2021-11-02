Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ditching fireworks? Delhiites to embrace sky lanterns this Diwali

Sky lanterns are emerging as a safer, and eco-friendly alternative to firecrackers for denizens this Diwali.
Sky lanterns are seeing an increase in demand from Delhi-NCR residents this year, say sellers. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:17 PM IST
By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi The festival of lights is almost here and it’s time for diyas, rangolis, fairy lights, new clothes, sweets, and... crackers? No, not this year, as the government has banned firecrackers till January next year. Replacing the noisy patakhas are the more ’Grammable paper lanterns, which denizens are preferring this Diwali, to illuminate the sky on the night of new moon.

Sahil Sharma, a 29-year-old engineer from Rajghar Colony, says: “The best part about sky lanterns is that they are safer than firecrackers and also completely noiseless. We have already bought our sky lanterns for Diwali and chhoti Diwali. Also on Bhai Dooj, it’s a calm activity to carry out with the family.”

Ashok, a shopkeeper from Sadar Bazar, who is stocking up on sky lanterns, shares he’s selling a set of 100 pieces for 1,700. “Iss saal demand zyada hai kyunki firecrackers ban hain. We have had to restock the sky lanterns. Logon mein awareness bhi badhi hai environment ko leke,” he says.

Another shopkeeper Sanjay Garg from Pitampura, adds, “Sky lanterns are economical. We are retailing them for 50-60 per piece. And their craze has grown big time. They are becoming popular because they cause no shor-sharaba or pollution. Moreover, a 50-year-old may not burst crackers but find it peaceful to light up a sky lantern, for Diwali wali feel with family.”

RELATED STORIES

Even for parents with younger children, it’s a safer option as compared to cracker. Ankit Aggarwal, a network analyst based in Ghaziabad, says, “We usually let out 10-12 sky lanterns each festival, and it’s lit by adults only. These are more environment friendly and children too enjoy releasing them in the sky. Our whole family prefers the lanterns over crackers.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

