Dress up with a twist for Bappa

As the festive season kick-starts this year after the pandemic, functionality has become a priority among fashionistas. Try these traditional wear with a modern twist for Ganpati celebrations that can easily be worn and re-styled for various occasions. From silk brocade pantsuit to saree jumpsuit, try these easy fits without fretting over the heavy dupatta falling from your shoulder!

Jumpsuit saree

Richa Chadha in a jumpsuit saree (Photo: Instagram)

Combine your desire to wear a saree and the colours of the festive season but with a twist! Like actor Richa Chadha, choose a one-shoulder, colour blocking draped jumpsuit that gives the illusion of a modern saree and add an embroidered belt at the waist. Opt for a crepe satin material to duplicate this flowy silhouette.

Dhoti way

Sonakshi Sinha in a dhoti three-piece set (Photo: Instagram)

If there is anything that comes close to the comfort of pyjamas, it is without a doubt, a pair of dhoti pants and what better way to style it than in a three-piece set. Like actor Sonakshi Sinha, don a bralette, cape and dhoti pants in the same hue and style it with a kundan stone maang tikka and multi-finger ring.

Skirt blazer

Sonali Bendre in skirt blazer set (Photo: Instagram)

If you’re in your power dressing era currently, take a cue from actor Sonali Bendre, who styled her skirt with a blazer featuring Indian motifs. The trick is to do a monotone look and play with prints and accessorising. Accentuate your waist with a wide belt and opt for gold earrings to finish off the look.

Asymmetric tunic

Ileana D’Cruz in asymmetric tunic set (Photo: Instagram)

Turn heads in a citrine pleated tunic set like actor Ileana D’Cruz, which is equal parts comfortable with its relaxed fit and stylish with its one-shoulder, asymmetric silhouette. Tie your hair back in a low bun and let the vivid prints do all the talking.

Festive formal

Karishma Tanna in a silk brocade pantsuit (Photo: Instagram)

Have got a last-minute meeting to attend at the office before your Ganpati lunch with the fam? Blend festive fashion and formal pantsuit like actor Karishma Tanna. Opt for a silk brocade blazer-pant set instead of the usual silk brocade kurtas. Amp up the traditional element by adding an oxidised choker and a statement ring.

Style tips:

Colour block your look with your choice of footwear

Opt for classic pumps or kolhapuri block heels instead of jhuttis

Invest in a classic pair of silk flared pants that can be styled for different festive occasions

A geometric clutch without embellishments would bring that contemporary touch

A flowy scarf will work better instead of a heavy dupatta

Incorporate oxidised western jewellery to your ethnic looks

Wrist stacks can easily elevate your entire attire

Inputs by celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali