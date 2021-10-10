Durga Puja 2021: All you need to know about significance, date, history and time

Durga Puja 2021: The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is an annual five-day celebration originating in the Indian subcontinent which pays homage to the goddess Maa Durga. It celebrates the victory of good over evil as goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasur. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess visits her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja holds great significance for the Bengali community. However, it is also celebrated, with much pomp, in other states like Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand. People begin their preparations to welcome the goddess on Mahalaya, which was celebrated on October 6. The festival ends with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, marking the end of Durga Puja and the nine-day long Navratri celebrations. Vijay Dashami marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. On the other hand, Dussehra or Dasara celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

When is Durga Puja 2021?

This year Durga Puja begins from Monday, October 11 (Maha Shasthi) and will end on Friday, October 15. On Maha Shashti, Durga Puja celebrations begin with full gusto and the idol of Maa Durga is unveiled to visitors at the pandal. Drums, known as 'Dhaak', are banged on every pandal. During Durga Puja, devotees wake up early to worship the goddess and follow other rituals.

Durga Puja 2021 Dates

Mahalaya: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Maha Shasthi: Monday, October 11, 2021

Maha Saptami: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Durga Ashtami: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Maha Navami: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra): Friday, October 15, 2021

Durga Puja Significance

According to Hindu mythology, the demon Mahishasura had received a boon of invincibility from Lord Brahma, which meant that no man or god could kill him. Mahishasura attacked the gods and chased them out of heaven after receiving the blessing. To fight off the demon king, all the gods came together to worship Adi Shakti. The divine light that came out of all the gods during the puja created Maa Durga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fight between Maa Durga and Mahishasura lasted for ten days. Goddess Durga slayed the demon king on the tenth day, and hence the day it is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami, symbolising the victory of good over evil. On the last day, devotees immerse Goddess Durga's idol in the holy water of the river Ganges. It is known as Durga Visarjan. Before the immersion, worshippers carry out processions accompanied by the beating of drums, singing and dancing.

