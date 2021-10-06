Mahalaya 2021: All you need to know about the history, significance and date

Mahalaya 2021: As per the Hindu Calendar, Mahalaya is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before Durga Puja celebrations begin. Mahalaya is marked on the last day of Pitru Paksha which is being observed today, on October 6 this year. It is celebrated in the states of Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal. It is believed in the Hindu Mythology that Goddess Durga was created on this day by Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheswar to defeat the demon king Mahishasura. Therefore, devotees mark this day as the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth from Kailash Parvat with her divine powers. On the day of Mahalaya, the sculptors only make Goddess Durga's eyes and fill colours in them. They also perform a special puja before this.

History of Mahalaya 2021:

Hindus believe that the demon king Mahishasura was blessed with a boon that no god or human could kill him. After he received the blessing, Mahishasura attacked the Devtas, and after losing the war to him, they had to leave the Devlok. All the Devtas, along with Lord Vishnu, worshipped Adi Shakti to save them from the wrath of Mahishasura. It is believed at this time, a divine light came out of the bodies of all the Devtas and took the shape of Goddess Durga.

The war between Maa Durga and Mahishasura lasted for nine days, and then she killed him on the 10th day. Maa Durga is considered the goddess of power, and Durga Puja is celebrated all over the country with much pomp and fervour. Devotees pray to the goddess during these ten days as it is believed she comes to Earth to bless her people.

Significance of Mahalaya 2021:

Mahalaya also marks the last day of Pitru Paksh and is also known as Sarva Pitra Amavasya. Many people remember their ancestors on this day and offer Tarpan or Shraddha to make their souls happy. It is said that on Mahalaya Amavasya morning, first ancestors are given farewell and then in the evening Maa Durga comes to earth and stays here to bless people.

Durga Puja will begin this year on October 11 and end on October 15 with Dashmi or Dusshera. Devotees also wake up early in the morning on Mahalaya to worship Goddess Durga by reciting Chandipath, listening to Mahishasura Mardini and other devotional mantras.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter