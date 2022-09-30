Durga Puja 2022: When is Durga Puja? Know all about the date, significance, history, shubh muhurat, and celebrations

One of the most significant Hindu festivals - Durga Puja - is almost here, and devotees of Maa Durga are gearing up to ring it in with much pomp. The five-day annual festival honours Maa Durga and celebrates her victory over the demon king Mahishasura - which is why the Goddess is also known as Mahishasura Mardini. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the Goddess Durga visits her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. Though the festival holds great significance for Bengalis, it is celebrated with equal pomp in other states like Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand.

When is Durga Puja 2022?

This year, Durga Puja celebrations begin on Saturday, October 1 (Maha Shasthi) and end on Wednesday, October 5 (Vijayadashami). The festivities start with full gusto on the occasion of Maha Shashti. Pandals are decorated lavishly, the idol of Maa Durga is unveiled to visitors at the pandals, and drums, known as Dhaak, are banged to add festive spirit.

Durga Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

The Shashthi Tithi on the first day of Durga Puja begins at 10:34 pm on September 30 and ends at 08:46 pm on October 01. Additionally, the Bilva Nimantran tithi will last from 3:45 pm to 06:07 pm on Saturday, October 1. (Also Read: Know all about the nine avatars of Maa Durga worshipped on each day of Navratri)

The Saptami Tithi begins at 08:46 pm on October 1 and ends at 06:47 pm on October 02. Meanwhile, Ashtami falls on Monday, October 3, and the muhurat will begin at 06:47 pm on October 02 and end at 04:37 pm on October 03. Maha Navami will fall on Tuesday, October 4, and tithi will start at 04:37 pm on October 03 and end at 02:20 pm on October 04.

Durga Puja 2022 Calendar:

Mahalaya - Sunday, September 25

Maha Shashti - Saturday, October 1

Maha Saptami - Sunday, October 2

Maha Ashtami - Monday,October 3

Maha Navami - Tuesday, October 4

Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami (Dussehra) - Wednesday, October 5

Durga Puja History and Significance:

Hindu mythology says that the demon king Mahishasura was gifted with a boon from Lord Brahma - no man or God could kill him - after he impressed him with his dedication. However, a woman could end the demon. For many years, Mahishasura attacked the Gods and chased them out of heaven after receiving the blessing. He also terrorised humans. Then, all the gods came together to worship Adi Shakti, who could end Mahishaura. The divine light that came out of all the Gods, including Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, created Maa Durga.

The fight between Maa Durga and Mahishasura lasted for ten days. Goddess Durga slayed the demon king on the tenth day, and hence the day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Goddess Durga is worshipped as a symbol of power and strength, and the festival celebrates the divine feminine (shakti). Devotees believe that praying to Maa Durga can help them fulfil their goals, overcome hurdles in their lives, and protect them from evil.

Durga Puja Celebrations:

The preparations to welcome Maa Durga began on September 25 with Mahalaya. During the five-day Durga Puja celebrations, devotees visit different pandals (Pandal Hopping) dressed in brand new traditional clothes to witness Maa Durga's nine avatars, the extravagant set-ups and witness the Pandal celebrations. They also pray to Maa Durga, get up early in the morning, eat delicious food and participate in Dhunuchi Naach.

On the occasion of Bijoya Dashami or Vijayadashami, October 5, married women celebrate with Sindoor Khela - smearing vermillion on each other's faces - as a celebration of womanhood. On this day, devotees also perform the ritual of immersing Maa Durga's idols (Durga Visarjan) in the holy water of the river Ganges. Before the immersion, worshippers carry out processions accompanied by drum beating, singing and dancing. They also wish for Maa Durga to come back next year with her blessings. While Vijay Dashami marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura, Dussehra celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.