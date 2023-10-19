Durga Puja 2023: Best wishes, images, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsav, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India, particularly in the eastern state of West Bengal. The entire five-day festival, observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami, is known as Durgotsava. This huge and exuberant event is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, the celestial representation of feminine strength and power. This year, the auspicious festival is celebrated with great pomp and excitement from Octover 20 to October 24. A time of deep religious fervour, artistic expression and cultural exuberance, Durga Puja brings communities together to honour the goddess and indulge in a multitude of festivities. (Also read: Durga Puja calendar 2023: Significance, celebrations of each day of Durga Puja, rituals and all you need to know )

Durga Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, images to share with friends and family(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Streets are decorated, people wear new clothes, puja pandals are decorated and people stay at home to spend these 10 days with their family, friends and other close relatives. It commemorates the return of Goddess Durga and her four children to earth from Kailash Parvat. She is accompanied by Goddess Lakhsmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartik. As you and your family celebrate this joyous occasion, here is a list of some special wishes, greetings, messages and pictures to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Durga Puja 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, may Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom, and good health. Subho Durga Puja!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsav, is a major Hindu festival. (HT Photo)

Wishing you a colorful and vibrant Durga Puja filled with dance, music, and celebrations. Enjoy the festival to the fullest!

As we celebrate the triumph of good over evil, may your life also be filled with positivity and success. Happy Durga Puja!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (HT Photo)

I send you my best wishes for a prosperous and successful Durga Puja. I pray that you have the best blessings from Goddess Durga today and always.

May the divine mother empower you with strength, wisdom, and love. Wishing you a Subho Durga Puja!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The festival is most popular in the Indian state of West Bengal. (HT Photo)

My hearty Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. May the goddess always guide and bless all of us.

May the enchanting rhythms of the dhak and the scent of dhunuchi fill your days with joy and your nights with divine blessings. Happy Durga Puja!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaborate pandals or temporary shrines are created for Durga Puja. (HT Photo)

May goddess Durga protects your family from the evil and empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Durga Puja to you and your family!

May the goddess Durga remove all obstacles from your path and bless you with a prosperous and fulfilling life. Subho Durga Puja!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durga Puja often involves traditional rituals and prayers. (HT Photo)

May the idols of Maa Durga bring peace, love, and success into your life, just as they are adorned with finery. Happy Durga Puja!

On this special occasion, may you find the strength to overcome all challenges, just as Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura. Happy Durga Puja!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durga Puja is a time for reflection, gratitude, and joy for devotees. (HT Photo)

May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Jai Mata. Happy Durga Puja.

This Durga Puja, may you be blessed with Maa Durga’s strength, Maa Saraswati’s wisdom and Maa Lakshmi’s wealth. Here’s wishing you a very blissful Durga Pujo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!