Eid 2025: UK experts challenge Saudi’s ‘impossible’ Shawwal crescent sighting; Eid-ul-Fitr in KSA on Sunday, March 30

Another year, another moonsighting debate where as Saudi Arabia declares that Eid-ul-Fitr 1446 will fall on Sunday, March, 30 2025, the global Muslim community finds itself divided over when to celebrate. The UK-based New Crescent Society had already raised concerns about the announcement, calling it "controversial" and highlighting the scientific impossibility of seeing the Shawwal crescent on the reported date.

For centuries, the Islamic calendar has relied on actual moon sightings to determine the beginning of months, particularly for significant occasions like Ramadan and Eid. However, modern astronomical calculations now allow scientists to predict the visibility of the crescent moon with incredible accuracy and this year’s Eid controversy was intensified by the presence of a solar eclipse on the very day the Saudi officials claimed that the crescent was seen.

According to astronomers, it was nearly impossible to witness a new crescent so soon after an eclipse, making Saudi Arabia’s claim highly questionable. Yet, history suggests that such declarations are not uncommon, leading many to believe that these “phantom moonsightings” are aligned with the preprinted Umm al-Qura calendar rather than actual visibility.

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Eid dates vary by moon sighting, with potential celebrations on March 31 or April 1 in India and March 30 in Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the UK-based New Crescent Society read, “It looks like we are heading into another split Eid this year, though we will know for sure this weekend. This year is very controversial, as the split is likely to be caused by an 'impossible' moonsighting in Saudi. Of course, these are simply predictions. For local sighters [in the UK], it's quite straightforward. Our 29[th day of] Ramadan will be on Sunday 30 March. The moon will be easily visible in the UK. This means Eid will be on Monday 31 March. This will incidentally be the same date for mosques which follow Morocco / South Africa. For mosques who follow Saudi, things are very controversial. On Saturday, March 29, Saudi will officially look for the moon. On this date, the moon is not scientifically possible to see anywhere in Saudi, the Middle East, Asia, Africa or Europe, even with telescopes. Despite this, it is likely Saudi will produce a scientifically 'impossible' moonsighting. These phantom moon sightings are almost annual occurrences and seem to align with their preprinted Umm al Qura calendar - a calendar which does not match lunar visibility.”

A split Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: When will different countries celebrate?

For Muslims in the UK, the question of when to celebrate Eid depends on which moonsighting authority they follow. The New Crescent Society has confirmed that in the UK, the 29th day of Ramadan will fall on Sunday, March 30, with the crescent easily visible.

This means that many in the UK—alongside mosques following Morocco and South Africa—will celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31. However, for those adhering to Saudi Arabia’s declaration, Eid will be observed on Sunday, March 30, despite the scientific controversy.

This split has become an annual occurrence, leaving many wondering if the global Muslim community will ever celebrate Eid on a single day. Despite the ongoing debate, there is one thing that unites all: the beauty of the Eid moon.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse on March 29, 2025, is here to shake things up

The statement added, “In fact, during the daytime that day, there will be an eclipse. It is commonly known that you cannot see a new crescent a few hours after an eclipse. There is a slight chance that they won’t claim to see it, and Saudi declare Eid for Monday. Some news reports even suggest this. This would mean a united Eid in the UK, but we think this unlikely. To Saudi's credit, their scholars have always publicly stated that other countries should not follow Saudi.”

The New Crescent Society encouraged Muslims to go out on Sunday evening, whether celebrating Eid or still fasting, to witness the crescent with their own eyes. The New Crescent Society stated, “Whether you do Eid on Sunday, March 30, or will be fasting - it is still a wonderful opportunity to conduct the sunnah of Moonsighting and see the Eid moon with your own eyes. On Sunday evening, why not go out, enjoy iftar or Eid dinner outdoors, and sight the moon with your friends and family. It's a beautiful sight.”

The bigger picture: A time for reflection and unity

At the heart of this issue lies the question of whether tradition should override science or if modern astronomical knowledge should take precedence in determining Islamic dates. Until a global consensus is reached, Muslims around the world will continue to navigate these differences with patience, faith and a shared sense of celebration—whenever their Eid may be.

Beyond the debate, Eid-ul-Fitr remains a time of joy, gratitude and community. Whether you celebrate on Sunday or Monday, the essence of Eid remains the same: a moment to reflect, reconnect with loved ones and extend kindness to others. The true spirit of Eid transcends dates, reminding us that unity is not just about when we celebrate but how we embrace the values that define this blessed occasion.