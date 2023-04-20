Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Beautiful shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them Eid Mubarak
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Share these beautiful shayaris with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social platforms to wish them, Eid Mubarak.
Muslims across the globe are gearing up to mark the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan comes to an end. After observing Roza (fast) from dawn to dusk and engaging in acts of worship and spiritual reflection for a month, Muslims mark the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr by breaking their fasts, thanking Allah for offering them health and resistance during Ramadan, wearing new clothes, preparing special delicacies, doing charity, and getting together with their loved ones. Eid-ul-Fitr is observed by sighting the new moon on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.
As you celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year with friends and family, express your happiness on this holy festival by sending beautiful shayaris to your dear ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shayaris To Wish Eid Mubarak
1) Jo log guzarte haiñ musalsal rah-e-dil se
Din Eid kā un ko ho mubārak tah-e-dil se -Obaid Azam Azmi
2) Eid kā chāñd tum ne dekh liyā
Chāñd kī eid ho ga.ī hogī - Idris Azad
3) Dil nā-umīd to nahīñ nākām hī to hai
Lambī hai ġham kī shaam magar shaam hī to hai - Faiz Ahmed Faiz
4) Mil ke hotī thī kabhī eid bhī dīvālī bhī
Ab ye hālat hai ki Dar Dar ke gale milte haiñ - Unknown
5) Dekhā hilāl-e-eid to aayā terā ḳhayāl
Vo āsmāñ kā chāñd hai tū merā chāñd hai - Unknown
6) Jis taraf tū hai udhar hoñgī sabhī kī nazreñ
Eid ke chāñd kā dīdār bahāna hī sahī - Amjad Islam Amjad
7) Kahte haiñ Eid hai aaj apnī bhī Eid hotī
Ham ko agar mayassar jānāñ kī diid hotī - Ghulam Bhik Nairang
8) Māh-e-nau dekhne tum chhat pe na jaanā hargiz
Shahr meñ Eid kī tārīḳh badal jā.egī - Jaleel Nizami
9) Aaj yāroñ ko mubārak ho ki sub.h-e-Eid hai
Raag hai mai hai chaman hai dilrubā hai diid hai - Abroo Shah Mubarak
10) Mahak uThī hai fazā pairahan kī ḳhushbū se
Chaman diloñ kā khilāne ko Eid aa.ī hai - Mohammad Asadullah
11) Abrū kā ishāra kiyā tum ne to huī Eid
Ai jaan yahī hai mah-e-shavval hamārā - Hatim Ali Mehr
12) Eid kā din hai gale mil liije
Iḳhtilāfāt haTā kar rakhiye - Abdul Salam Bengluri