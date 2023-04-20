Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Beautiful shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them Eid Mubarak

Muslims across the globe are gearing up to mark the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan comes to an end. After observing Roza (fast) from dawn to dusk and engaging in acts of worship and spiritual reflection for a month, Muslims mark the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr by breaking their fasts, thanking Allah for offering them health and resistance during Ramadan, wearing new clothes, preparing special delicacies, doing charity, and getting together with their loved ones. Eid-ul-Fitr is observed by sighting the new moon on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Check out some beautiful shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them Eid Mubarak. (HT PHOTO)

As you celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year with friends and family, express your happiness on this holy festival by sending beautiful shayaris to your dear ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shayaris To Wish Eid Mubarak

1) Jo log guzarte haiñ musalsal rah-e-dil se

Din Eid kā un ko ho mubārak tah-e-dil se -Obaid Azam Azmi

2) Eid kā chāñd tum ne dekh liyā

Chāñd kī eid ho ga.ī hogī - Idris Azad

3) Dil nā-umīd to nahīñ nākām hī to hai

Lambī hai ġham kī shaam magar shaam hī to hai - Faiz Ahmed Faiz

4) Mil ke hotī thī kabhī eid bhī dīvālī bhī

Ab ye hālat hai ki Dar Dar ke gale milte haiñ - Unknown

5) Dekhā hilāl-e-eid to aayā terā ḳhayāl

Vo āsmāñ kā chāñd hai tū merā chāñd hai - Unknown

6) Jis taraf tū hai udhar hoñgī sabhī kī nazreñ

Eid ke chāñd kā dīdār bahāna hī sahī - Amjad Islam Amjad

7) Kahte haiñ Eid hai aaj apnī bhī Eid hotī

Ham ko agar mayassar jānāñ kī diid hotī - Ghulam Bhik Nairang

8) Māh-e-nau dekhne tum chhat pe na jaanā hargiz

Shahr meñ Eid kī tārīḳh badal jā.egī - Jaleel Nizami

9) Aaj yāroñ ko mubārak ho ki sub.h-e-Eid hai

Raag hai mai hai chaman hai dilrubā hai diid hai - Abroo Shah Mubarak

10) Mahak uThī hai fazā pairahan kī ḳhushbū se

Chaman diloñ kā khilāne ko Eid aa.ī hai - Mohammad Asadullah

11) Abrū kā ishāra kiyā tum ne to huī Eid

Ai jaan yahī hai mah-e-shavval hamārā - Hatim Ali Mehr

12) Eid kā din hai gale mil liije

Iḳhtilāfāt haTā kar rakhiye - Abdul Salam Bengluri