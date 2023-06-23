Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Essential tips for hosting memorable and meaningful celebrations

Eid ul-Adha, known by various names including Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a significant religious festival observed by Muslims worldwide. This revered festival holds great importance and is marked by various rituals and acts of devotion. Hosting a memorable Eid ul Adha get-together holds a special place in the hearts of many, as it provides an opportunity to strengthen bonds, create lasting memories, and share the spirit of generosity and love. To ensure that your Eid ul Adha gathering is truly remarkable, careful planning and attention to detail are essential. Here are some tips and ideas to help you host a memorable Eid ul Adha get-together that will leave a lasting impression on your guests. (Also read: Hajj 2023: Date, history, significance and Ihram to Eid-ul-Adha rituals of Muslims pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia )

Tips for hosting memorable Eid ul Adha celebrations

Tips for hosting memorable Eid ul Adha celebrations

1. Setting the tone: Create an inviting and festive atmosphere by decorating your home with traditional Eid decorations, such as colored lights, banners, and ornate table settings. Incorporate elements that symbolize the spirit of sacrifice and gratitude, such as floral arrangements and framed verses from the Quran.

2. Delicious feasts: Prepare a mouthwatering spread of traditional Eid ul Adha dishes, including succulent meat-based dishes, aromatic biryanis, and delectable desserts. Consider incorporating regional specialities and family recipes to add a personal touch to the feast.

3. Engaging activities: Organize activities that engage guests of all ages, such as storytelling sessions about the significance of Eid ul Adha, interactive games, and arts and crafts stations where children can create handmade decorations or greeting cards.

4. Meaningful traditions: Incorporate meaningful traditions, such as communal prayers, the sharing of Eid greetings and gifts, and the exchange of heartfelt messages that express gratitude and well wishes. These rituals deepen the spiritual connection and reinforce the values of Eid ul Adha.

5. Capturing memories: Designate a photo booth area or create a themed backdrop where guests can capture memorable moments. Encourage everyone to share their photos and experiences using a dedicated event hashtag or a shared photo album.

6. Traditional music and nasheeds: Create a playlist of traditional Islamic music and nasheeds (Islamic songs) to create a festive and uplifting atmosphere. Live performances or recitations of religious verses can also add a spiritual touch to the event.

7. Dress code: Encourage guests to dress in traditional attire or in vibrant colours that represent the festive spirit. This adds to the overall visual appeal and creates a sense of unity and cultural pride.

