Eid-ul-Adha 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by the Muslim community throughout the world with a lot of pomp and grandeur. From decorating the homes to going for Hajj – the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Kaaba, Muslims do it all during this time. Eid-ul-Adha is also known as Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra Eid, Bakrid or Bakhreid. This year, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, June 28. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a list of ideas that you can execute at home with family and make the day special for everyone. Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Ideas to enjoy the holiday at home(Unsplash)

Many of us do not want to go out and celebrate – instead, we want to stay indoors and have loved ones close to celebrate the special day in a very warm way. Here are a few ideas:

Plan in advance: It is best to plan in advance with family on how you want to celebrate the day. Call everyone together a few days before Eid-ul-Adha and discuss how everyone would like to celebrate it. Plan the menu for the day, delegate cooking responsibilities and also plan on how to make the day special so that everyone can have a good time.

Clean and decorate the home: One of the main things to do before Eid-ul-Adha is to clean the home thoroughly and then decorate it for the festival. Get the kids together, delegate them tasks to make DIY decorative items and then decorate the home as you like.

Exchanging gifts: On the special day of Eid-ul-Adha, exchange gifts with everyone. You can have a little fun with it by not revealing the name of the person who has given the gifts. That way, everyone can guess, and have a game.

Barbeque: What about getting in the backyard and have a barbeque with your family and friends. Put on music, prepare barbeque and bask in togetherness.

Visit relatives: Eid-ul-Adha is the festival of love and togetherness. On this day, visit the homes of relatives and friends and exchange wishes and gifts.

