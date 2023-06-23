Eid ul Adha 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Eid ul Adha is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world by the Muslim community. From decorating their homes to doing charity for the poor and needy, Eid ul Adha is observed in many ways. It is the time of the year when people come back home to celebrate the day with their friends, families and loved ones. This year, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 28. Eid ul Adha is also known as Bakrid, Bakra Eid or Bakri Eid, and referred to as the Feast of the sacrifice. Eid ul Adha crafts: Creative projects for kids and adults(Unsplash)

It is the time to connect with families and kids and perform tasks together to grow more connections. Here are a few craft ideas that can be done by the kids and the adults together:

ALSO READ: Day of Arafah during Hajj 2023: Date, history, importance ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Making Eid banners: To be used for decorating the home for Eid ul adha, Eid banners can be made together by the kids and the adults of the family. Hang the banners around the house and bask in the vibes of festivities.

Making an Eid-special colourful carpet: A carpet is one of the main attractions of the living room, and making a carpet with the theme of Eid on it will ensure that the guests never stop talking about it.

Making a prayer corner: With the theme of Eid and the idea of making a place coxy, calm and peaceful, a prayer corner can be made in the home where people can go for praying and also for meditating.

Decorative candles: Making candles is a fun activity, and this time, you can make Eid-themed candles for decoration on the special day.

Fairy lights: What if we told you that you can make your own Eid-themed fairy lights? Decorate normal fairy lights with the theme of Eid and the crescent moon and watch your home light up for the festivities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON