Eid-ul-Adha 2025: When is Bakrid? Know date in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE; significance and celebrations

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate the holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha. Also known as Bakrid, Eid-ul-Azha, Bakra Eid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice, the day is an expression of devotion, compassion and sacrifice. The festival always falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, while Arafat Day is observed the day before. Let's find out the correct dates for India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bangladesh, and other countries. Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, while Arafat Day is observed the day before. (AFP)

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: When is Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid?

This year, Shia-Sunni Moon Committees announced that May 29, 2025, marked the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH, following the successful sighting of the crescent moon. This means Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on:

Date in India, Nigeria, Morocco, Bangladesh, Malaysia, New Zealand: June 7, 2025.

Date in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Indonesia: June 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, Arafat Day will be observed on Friday, June 06, 2025

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Celebrations and significance

Eid ul-Adha is a time of reflection and spiritual renewal. It serves as a reminder to all Muslims of the importance of faith, devotion and submission to God's will. The day fosters a sense of unity and inclusivity as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate this holy occasion. The festival not only strengthens the bonds within families and communities but also encourages acts of charity and kindness.

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most significant Islamic festivals that is celebrated with piety and generosity. It is the day to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to offer his son on Allah's command. It also demonstrates the importance of selflessness and devotion to God. One of the central rituals of Eid ul-Adha is the sacrifice of a cattle, usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate.