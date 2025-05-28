Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Not performing Hajj 2025? 6 Islamic rituals for Muslims to reap Arafah Day benefits at home

The heart of all the Muslims across the world is currently soaring with the pilgrims who are collecting at Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage in the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah. If you are unable to embark the sacred journey this year and yearn to join the pilgrims in universal brotherhood, while walking the blessed grounds of Makkah, let your pain be softened by performing some essential Islamic rituals at home for honouring 9th Dhul Hijjah, the climax of Hajj, with the belief that Allah's wisdom prevails and your journey will come when He deems it right. Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Not performing Hajj this year? 6 Islamic rituals for Muslims at home on Arafah Day to reap benefits of 9th Dhul Hijjah.(Image by Pexels)

Rituals for Muslims not performing Hajj 2025:

The 9th Dhul Hijjah is the climax of Hajj as it marks the Day of Arafah or “Day of Atonement”, which holds significant religious and spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide who believe that on this day, Allah forgives the sins of all those who sincerely seek His forgiveness. Arafah Day is an opportunity for Muslims to repent, seek forgiveness and cleanse their souls from past transgressions as the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “There is no day on which Allah frees more people from the Fire than the Day of Arafah.”

Pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, outside the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.(Reuters)

On this day, pilgrims who are performing Hajj gather at the plain of Arafat, near the holy city of Mecca, while those not performing Hajj engage in specific rituals and acts of worship to seek forgiveness and reap the benefits of this day from their homes. The Day of Arafah holds tremendous significance and carries numerous merits for Muslims, even for those not performing Hajj.

Here are some of the rituals associated with the Day of Arafah that Muslims can perform at home to reap benefits of 9th Dhul Hijjah -

Fasting: It is highly recommended for Muslims who are not performing Hajj to observe fasting on the Day of Arafah. Fasting on this day is believed to expiate sins of the previous year and the coming year. It is a voluntary act of devotion and a way to earn blessings and closeness to Allah. Supplication and Dhikr: Muslims engage in continuous supplication (du'a) and remembrance of Allah (dhikr) on the Day of Arafah. They seek forgiveness, mercy, and blessings, and engage in heartfelt prayers for themselves, their families, and the global Muslim community. The day is seen as an opportunity for repentance and seeking spiritual purification. Standing at Arafat: While pilgrims on Hajj spend the day at the plain of Arafat, Muslims who are not performing Hajj can engage in acts of worship at their local mosques or homes. Many Muslims spend the day in prayer, recitation of the Quran and reflection on their relationship with Allah. They strive to emulate the spiritual atmosphere of Arafah by devoting themselves to acts of worship and seeking nearness to Allah. Giving Charity: The Day of Arafah is an opportune time for Muslims to engage in acts of charity and giving. Muslims are encouraged to donate to the poor and those in need, supporting humanitarian causes and helping alleviate the suffering of others. Giving charity on this day is considered especially meritorious and can bring immense blessings. Reflection and Repentance: The Day of Arafah is a time for introspection, reflection and seeking forgiveness. Muslims reflect upon their actions, seek to rectify their shortcomings, and repent sincerely for any sins or mistakes committed. They aim to strengthen their connection with Allah and improve their character and conduct. Celebration and Gratitude: The Day of Arafah is a joyous occasion for Muslims. They express gratitude to Allah for the blessings of faith, health, family and the opportunity to worship. Muslims celebrate the day by spending time with loved ones, exchanging greetings of joy and blessings and partaking in festive meals and sweet treats.

The Day of Arafah holds immense spiritual significance and Muslims around the world strive to engage in acts of worship, reflection and devotion on this auspicious day. It is a time for seeking forgiveness, strengthening faith and fostering a sense of unity and gratitude within the Muslim community.

Arafah Day falls on the ninth of Dhul Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the finality of the religion of Islam and of Divine revelation by Allah but due to difference in crescent moon sighting in different regions, countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Gulf countries, USA and UK will be marking the Day of Arafah on June 05 this year while Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations will observe it on June 06, 2025 if the crescent of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH is sighted tonight i.e Wednesday May 28, 2025.

If not, Arafah Day in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will be observed on June 07, 2025. While the absence of Hajj may leave a deep void in many hearts, it also reminds us to value every opportunity for worship and to nurture the hope of one day fulfilling this cherished pillar of Islamic faith.

Water mist being sprayed on Muslim pilgrims as they prayed on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

The Day of Arafah is described as the best day of the year and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “The best supplication is the supplication on the Day of Arafah, and the best words that I and the prophets before me have said are 'La ilaha illa Allah, wahdahu la sharika lah (There is no god but Allah, alone without partner).'” Muslims are encouraged to engage in abundant supplication, remembrance of Allah and acts of worship on this blessed day to attain its rewards and blessings.

Performing acts of worship on the Day of Arafah is believed to yield abundant rewards. Fasting on this day, for instance, is considered equivalent to the reward of fasting for an entire year while engaging in remembrance of Allah, recitation of the Quran and giving charity on this day also hold immense merit and blessings.