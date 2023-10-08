Ekadashi Shraddha 2023: Date, puja time, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Ekadashi Shraddha is performed for the deceased family members who died on the Ekadashi date. On this day, Shraddha can be performed on the Ekadashi date of either Shukla Paksha or Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi holds great significance for Hindus. Also known as Gyaras Shraddha, muhurats like Kutup and Rauhin are considered auspicious for performing Shraddha rituals. According to Hindu customs, these rituals should be performed ideally during the afternoon. Meanwhile, Tarpan is offered at the end of the Shraddha. Scroll through to know the date, puja time, significance, rituals, and more.

Ekadashi Shraddha 2023 Date:

According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi Shraddha falls on Monday, October 9. The Ekadashi date starts at 12:36 pm on October 9 and ends at 3:08 pm on October 10.

Ekadashi Shraddha 2023 Timings:

The Kutup Muhurat on Ekadashi Shraddha will begin at 11:45 am and end at 12:32 pm.

The Rauhin Muhurat will begin at 12:32 pm and end at 1:18 pm.

Lastly, the afternoon time during Ekadashi Shraddha will last from 1:18 pm to 3:38 pm.

Ekadashi Shraddha 2023 Significance:

It is believed by Hindus that Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of this whole world. It is believed that people should offer prayers and perform Pitru Tarpan and Pind Daan for their ancestors on this sacred day for their salvation. Those who perform these rituals are said to be blessed by Lord Vishnu. Hindus believe Lord Vishnu offers them a place in his abode, Baikunth Dham. Additionally, it is believed that those suffering from bad karma from their past lives or getting punished by Lord Yamraj should perform the Ekadashi Shraddha.

Ekadashi Shraddha 2023 Rituals:

One should wake up early and take a bath to purify themselves.

Begin the day by offering water to Lord Surya.

One should clean the house and purify it with Gangajal.

Feed cows, crows, dogs and ants on Ekadashi Shraddha.

Perform Pind Daan and donate food, milk and rice to the needy.

