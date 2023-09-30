Festivals in October 2023 Calendar: Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Navratri to Dussehra; check out the complete list

October is a month to look forward to for Hindu devotees and Indians because several joyous and auspicious occasions happen during this time. India is a vibrant and diverse nation, and each month, the country holds celebrations of significant festivals that reflect our rich culture and heritage. Now, October is a month of festivals - from Dussehra to Navratri Puja, many events fall in this month in 2023. Scroll through to know all about the dates and significance of these days.

Festivals in October 2023 Calendar:

Check out the complete list of the festivals in October 2023. (File Photos)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 2

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti - October 2

Mahalaya - October 14

Shardiya Navratri - October 15 to October 24

Durga Puja - October 20 to October 24

Dussehra - October 24

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday - October 31

Significance of these festivals

Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2 annually and celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. Globally, it is marked as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

The birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri also falls on October 2. Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh. He became the Prime Minister of India in June 1964 after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru died in office in May 1964.

Mahalaya

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Debi Paksha (the era of the Goddess) and falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha. Mahalaya means the arrival of Goddess Durga. It is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before the Durga Puja celebrations begin.

Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri falls between the Pratipada and the Navami tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. It is a nine-day-long festival. During these nine days, devotees of Maa Durga celebrate the Goddess and her nine avatars - Navdurgas.

Durga Puja

This five-day annual festival honours Maa Durga and celebrates her victory over the demon king Mahishasura. Devotees believe that Goddess Durga - or Mahishasura Mardini - visits her earthly abode during this time to bless them. Though the festival holds great significance for Bengalis, it is celebrated with equal pomp in other states like Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Dussehra

Dussehra, or Vijayadashmi, falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri. It marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram defeated the demon king Ravana. Another legend says that on this day, Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle lasting more than nine days.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was an Indian independence nationalist who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. His birth anniversary falls on October 31.

