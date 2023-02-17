Flirt Day 2023: Wishes, image, quotes to share on this day

Flirt Day 2023: The week after Valentine’s Day is celebrated as Anti-Valentine's Week. With all the romance and the public display of affection by the couples during Valentine’s Week, it can get little tiring for the singles to observe the sane. Hence, the next week is just for the singles out there – it promotes self-pampering and self-love. For all the singles who have gone through heartbreak and the toxicity of their partners whom they have stopped being with, Anti-Valentine's Week is for them to start afresh and experience falling in love, all over again, but first with themselves. Anti-Valentine's Week consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day.

Flirt Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Every year, Flirt Day falls on february 18, after Slap Day, Kick Day and Perfume Day. Flirt day is all about making the first move and the first impression. A bit of healthy flirting can go a long way. However, we should know to never cross the line and make the other person uncomfortable. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few wishes, images and quotes to read during the special day.

Happy Flirt Day to the ones who are waiting to make the first move and fall in love. May this be forever.

“Flirting is a woman’s trade, one must keep in practice.” - Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

Flirt Day is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week.

This Flirt Day, may you learn to express your feelings to the one you have a crush on.

“I think of you only twice a day - when I am alone and when I am with someone else.” - Amit Kalantri

Flirt Day is celebrated on February 18.

Flirt Days are for falling in love with oneself as well. This Flirt Day, believe in self-love.

“She flashed him a smile. A flirtatious smile. The weapon of a woman who knew how to handle man.” - Gwynne Forster

Flirt Day is for the ones to make the first move.

“I love to flirt, and I've never met a man I didn't like.” - Dolly Parton

Anti-Valentine's Week starts right after valentine's Day.

Happy Flirt Day. Today is the day to express your feelings to your crush and make them fall in love with you.

“I think the eyes flirt most. There are so many ways to use them.” - Anna Held

Happy Flirt Day to everyone!

Here’s to the singles who are about to make their first impression on the ones they like. Happy Flirt Day.