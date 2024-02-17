Flirt Day 2024: Date, history, significance, wishes and quotes

Flirting Day 2024: The week after Valentine's Day is observed as Anti-Valentine's Week. This is that time when single people detox themselves after watching all the mushy public display of affection of lovers throughout Valentine's Week. Anti-Valentine's Week is a fun approach which also has a deeper intention in the heart of it – to embrace self-love, self-reflection and self- awareness. Anti-Valentine's week comprises of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. Anti-Valentine's Week is a fun way for people to seek and reclaim love into their lives, and also find ways to keep themselves happy. Flirting Day 2024: Date, history, significance, wishes and quotes(Unsplash)

The fourth day pf Anti-Valentine's Week is observed as Flirting Day. As we gear up to celebrate the fun and special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, February 18 is observed as Flirting Day. This year, the fun and special day falls on a Sunday.

History:

The word flirting originated from the word – Fleurette. Fleurette means the art of seducing someone by dropping flower petals. Since the sixteenth century, flirting has been a notion of love that has been practised in stories and poems with the intention of impressing someone. Flirting is the slow art of reaching out to the one we like and finding ways to express our affection to them and hoping for them to like us back.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate Flirting Day is by gearing up the courage to reach out to the person we have a crush on and finding ways to impress them. We can also take this day as an opportunity to pamper ourselves and spend the day making new memories.

Wishes and quotes:

You are single and I am too. Well, let's solve it together. Happy Flirting Day.

Happy Flirting Day. Maybe next year, we won't need to wish each other because we will be spending Valentine's Day together.

“Flirting is a woman’s trade, one must keep in practice.” ― Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

"Flirting is the gentle art of making a man feel pleased with himself." - Helen Rowland

"All women are flirts, but some are restrained by shyness, and others by sense." - Francois de La Rochefoucauld