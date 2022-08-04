When is Friendship day in India? All you want to know about this special day

Friendship Day 2022: Friendship is the truest form of human relationships. It is based on the idea of unconditional love, barring all kinds of societal barriers of caste, creed, colour, age, religion and ethnicity. At various stages of our life, we find the hands of various friends to pick us up when we fall, give us their shoulders to cry, fight for us, and most importantly, create a lifetime of memories with. Friends are irreplaceable in life. From the afternoon tiffin breaks in school with shared lunchboxes to growing up and sharing the midnight conversations with – friends find the way to our heart as naturally as they can.

Every day is a friendship day because a friend never leaves our side, but Friendship Day is celebrated every year to observe the day as a special one dedicated to the friends we have in our life and how they form one of the most important parts of our existence. Let us look at the history and significance of how Friendship Day came to be celebrated as it is today.

History:

In 1958, in Paraguay, the idea of Friendship Day was first proposed by Joce Hall, the owner of Hallmark Cards. However, soon people started losing interest in it as they thought it to be a ploy to commercialise and increase the sale of greeting cards. Later in 2011, United Nations declared July 30 as World Friendship Day. However, it is celebrated on different dates throughout the world.

Date:

In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August. This year, Friendship Day falls on August 7.

Significance:

On this day, people wish the best and happiness for the friends they have in their lives. They shower each other with gifts and happy wishes. This is also the day when United Nations urges people to observe understanding, friendship and cooperation across barriers.