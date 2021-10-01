Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 inspirational quotes by India's Father of the Nation

October 2 marks the birth of India's Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi as he is popularly known for devoting his entire life to free our country from Britain's colonial rule. Referred fondly as Bapu, Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is an opportunity for Indians across the world to reflect on his teachings, especially the values of non-violence and selfless service.

Born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi taught us to value indigenous art. He was a strong advocate of the principles of Satya (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence). As we celebrate 152nd birthday of Bapu, here are his 10 inspirational and motivational quotes to to fill your day with optimism as they are relevant even today:

1. Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

2. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

3. You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

4. First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.

5. A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.

6. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.

7. A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.

8. Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.

9. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

10. In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

Bapu and his teachings are still relevant and cherished. Ours is a land which was blessed with a man who made a name for himself in the whole world by practicing simplicity in real life. Let us always remember his invaluable teachings and take his legacy forward as the future of this country.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter