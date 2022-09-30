Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance and all you want to know

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: The special day is almost here. Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2. This day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma, originally known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is the father of the nation. He was a political ethicist, a nationalist and a lawyer. Mahatma’s way of choosing non-violence to attain independence of the country against the British rule stands as an example for the world to drop the weapons and choose the non-violent way. Mahatma believed in the power of love and tolerance. Every year, this day is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp across the country.

Date:

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. This year, Gandhi Jayanti will mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

History and significance:

Mahatma Gandhi initiated the Satyagraha and the Ahimsa movement when Indian was still in the clasps of the British rule. His path of following non-violence and winning people over with the power of love has since then influenced a lot of civil rights in the country. Mahatma Gandhi also led India’s struggle to attain freedom and gave his life for the benefit of the country.

On October 2, a national holiday is observed to respect Mahatma Gandhi and pay our tributes to the freedom fighter. In 2007, the United National General Assembly announced October 2 as the International Day of Non-violence to honour Gandhi’s ways. On this day, awareness is created on the importance of non-violence and convergence of peace, harmony and unity across the world.

Celebrations:

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated everywhere in the country – from schools, colleges to government and non-government offices. The day usually starts by singing Gandhi’s favourite hymn Raghupati Raghava. Then a memorial serve is organised where people reminisce the teachings of Mahatma. People also organise cultural activities, patriotic songs and dance. Speech on the teaching so Mahatma Gandhi is also given.