Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, images, inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi and messages to share on October 2

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly remembered as 'Bapu', was born on October 2, 1869. Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is commemorated annually as the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This year, it falls on Sunday and marks the 153rd anniversary of Gandhi's birth. Also known as the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi was one of the pioneers who dedicated their life to India's struggle for independence. He preached the path of non-violence and also fought against social evils like racism, the caste system and the practice of untouchability. His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

To mark Gandhi Jayanti and remember the teachings of the Father of Nation, we decided to curated wishes, messages, inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, and images you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Messages:

Let us all follow the path of truth and wisdom and pay homage to the Father of the Nation on this day.

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is commemorated as Gandhi Jayanti. (HT Photo)

Let's remember Mahatma Gandhi, who gently shook the world with his great ideologies. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

"I cannot teach you violence, as I do not myself believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone even at the cost of your life." - Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually on October 2. (HT Photo)

"Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi.

May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us on this Gandhi Jayanti. Wishing you Happy Gandhi Jayanti. Let's salute one of the great Souls of India.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly remembered as 'Bapu', was born on October 2, 1869. (HT Photo)

Non-violence is not a garment to be put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart and must be an inseparable part of our being. Wishing you a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." - Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. (HT Photo)

"An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi.

A salute to the man who led us to the Freedom of thoughts, words and actions! I am sending my wishes to you and your family on Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi is also known as the Father of Nation. (HT Photo)

Pleasing a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer. Let's remember the teachings of the great leader on his birth anniversary. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

"To deprive a man of his natural liberty and denying to him the ordinary amenities of life is worse than starving the body; it is starvation of the soul, the dweller in the body." - Mahatma Gandhi.