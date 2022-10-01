Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Inspiring quotes by Bapu, India's Father of the Nation

Born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi was a strong advocate of the principles of Satya (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence) and taught us to value indigenous art. Ours is a land which was blessed with a man who made a name for himself in the whole world by practicing simplicity in real life hence, Bapu and his teachings are still relevant and cherished.

Referred fondly as Bapu, Mahatma Gandhi was the leader of the freedom struggle of India 'and his birthday is an opportunity for Indians across the world to reflect on his teachings, especially the values of non-violence and selfless service. October 2 marks the birth of India's Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Mahatma Gandhi as he is popularly known, for devoting his entire life to free our country from Britain's colonial rule.

As we celebrate 153rd birthday of Bapu, here are some of his inspirational and motivational quotes to fill your day with optimism as they are relevant even today:

1. First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.

2. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

3. You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

4. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

5. Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

6. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

7. A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.

8. There is a higher court than courts of justice and that is the court of conscience. It supercedes all other courts.

9. Non-cooperation with evil is as much a duty as is cooperation with good.

10. An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.