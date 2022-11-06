Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: When is Guru Nanak Jayanti? Date, significance, history and all you need to know about Gurpurab

The sacred festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, Prakash Parv and Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsab, is right around the corner. It is one of the most important days of Sikhism and marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is observed annually on the full moon date of the Kartik month or Kartik Purnima. The festival is honoured by Sikhs all across the globe with utmost love and reverence.

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022?

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is on November 8, 2022. It will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. While Diwali falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month as per the Lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after the festival of lights on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. This year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan (also known as the Blood Moon) will take place.

Kartik Purnima tithi begins - 04:15 on November 7

Kartik Purnima tithi ends - 04:31 on November 8

Guru Nanak Jayanti History, Significance and Celebrations:

As per religious sources, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 at Talwandi Nankana Sahib. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev Ji laid the foundation of the Sikh religion and brought enlightenment to this world. The festival honours his life, achievements and legacy. (Also Read | Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: Gurpurab wishes, images, messages and greetings)

Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed one can connect to the almighty through sincere prayers. All his teachings are composed together to form the sacred book called Guru Granth Sahib - the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism. Guru Granth Sahib is regarded as the final, sovereign and eternal Guru. The verses preach selfless service to humanity, prosperity and social justice for all, irrespective of differences.

On this day, a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, called Akhand Path, is held in the Gurudwaras. Additionally, a procession called Nagarkirtan is organised a day before Guru Nanak's birthday, led by five men called the Panj Pyare, who hold the Sikh triangular flag, Nishan Sahib. During the procession, the Guru Granth Sahib is placed in a palanquin, and people sing hymns in groups, play traditional musical instruments, and display their martial art skills.