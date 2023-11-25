Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: The auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti is just around the corner. It is one of the most important days of Sikhism and marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The occasion is marked with fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. The day not only honours the teachings and wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji but also promotes unity, equality and selfless service, embodying the core principles of Sikh philosophy. From date to history here's all you need to know about this day. (Also read: Guru Nanak Jayanti long weekend ideas: 6 exciting getaways to explore )

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023?

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Date, history, rituals and significance of Guru Purab(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik, or Kartik Poornima as it is known in the Gregorian calendar, people celebrate the festival. In the Hindu calendar, this takes place in the month of November. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated by Sikhs around the world with utmost love and reverence on Monday, November 27 It will be celebrated as the 554th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for performing the rituals of Guru Nanak Jayanti are as follows

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:53 PM on November 26, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:45 PM on November 27, 2023

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History and significance

Religious sources state that Talwandi Nankana Sahib is where Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469. His parents were Tripta devi and Kaluram Mehta ji Khatri, often referred to as Kaluran Chand Das Bedi. He wed Sulakhani Devi, the daughter of Chando Rani and Mul Chand (also called Mula). Their children are called Shri Chand ji and Lakhmi Chand ji. Shri Guru Nanak Dev settled close to Kartarpur in his final hours, where he tended a farm before passing away. Guru Nanak Dev Ji is credited for bringing wisdom to humanity and laying the foundations for the Sikh religion. The celebration honours his life, achievements and legacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the fifteenth century, Guru Nanak was recognized as the spiritual leader who established Sikhism. He began composing the hymns for the Guru Granth Sahib and finished 974 of them. The entirety of his teachings are collected in the holy book known as the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the primary holy religious text of Sikhism. The Guru Granth Sahib is recognized as the ultimate, all-powerful, and everlasting Guru. The verses promote wealth, social fairness, and selfless service to humanity regardless of differences.

Rituals of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is marked by significant rituals in Sikhism. Devotees participate in nagar kirtan processions, engage in continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib through the akhand path, and conduct kirtan and katha sessions to sing hymns and discuss teachings. The community kitchen, Langar Seva, serves free meals to promote equality. Gurbani recitation, prayers and ardas express gratitude and seek well-being. In addition, Kar Sewa involves voluntary community service, reflecting the core values of Sikhism and honouring the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}