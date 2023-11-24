Guru Nanak Jayanti long weekend ideas: 6 exciting getaways to explore

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: The auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, is just around the corner to celebrate the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. It is one of the most important days in Sikhism and marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is observed annually on the full moon day of the month of Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year it will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm throughout the Sikh community on Monday, November 27. Six amazing destinations for a long weekend getaway during Guru Nanak Jayanti(Pexels )

As the festival falls right after the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it transforms into a long weekend, providing a perfect opportunity to plan your much-awaited getaway. If you're not sure where to go, don't worry, we're here to help. Check out six amazing destinations to make the most of your long weekend. (Also read: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: When is Guru Nanak Jayanti? Date, significance, history and all you need to know about Gurpurab )

Getaways for Guru Nanak Jayanti Long Weekend

1. Amritsar, Punjab

Situated in the centre of Punjab, Amritsar is the home of the highly venerated Golden Temple, an architectural and spiritual marvel. Encircled by a holy pool, the shimmering gold building provides a peaceful space for introspection and prayer. A trip to Jallianwala Bagh also serves as a moving reminder of the sacrifices made during a terrible period in Indian history.

2. Rishikesh and Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Twin cities Rishikesh and Haridwar, located along the Ganges River and revered for their spiritual significance, are tucked away in the Himalayan foothills. Visit Haridwar for the captivating Ganga Aarti, when the riverbanks come to life with the glow of lamps. The "Yoga Capital of the World," Rishikesh, provides exhilarating experiences like river rafting and trekking in addition to spiritual encounters.

3. Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, is well known for its tranquil lakes and stunning scenery. A trip to the well-known Dal Lake offers the chance to take a shikara ride and spend time on a traditional houseboat. Mughal gardens, such as the lovely Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, are also scattered across the city, highlighting the rich history of the area.

4. Delhi-Agra-Jaipur (Golden Triangle)

Take a cultural tour of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, often known as the Golden Triangle. Agra is the location of the renowned Taj Mahal, a representation of unending love. The Amber Fort in Jaipur is a reminder of the magnificence of Rajput building design. A taste of India's rich history and varied cultural legacy can be had with this itinerary.

5. Goa

Goa is a great place to unwind and have fun because of its immaculate beaches and exciting nightlife. While the evenings are alive with the intensity of beach parties, the sandy sands beckon travellers to relax and soak up the sun. Try exhilarating water sports like jet skiing, banana boat rides, and parasailing to give your beach getaway a bit of adventure.

6. Kullu-Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Manali, set against the spectacular background of the Himalayas, provide a scenic escape. Admire Manali's breathtaking scenery, which includes snow-capped mountains, verdant valleys, and flowing rivers. Offering thrilling experiences like paragliding, river rafting, and trekking, this place appeals to both nature lovers and thrill-seekers.