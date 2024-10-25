Halloween 2024: When is Halloween? Why is it celebrated? History, significance and more

Halloween 2024: The spooky season is upon us once again. Halloween, one of the most fun festivals of the year, will be celebrated across the world on October 31, 2024. Halloween 2024: Here's everything to know about the spooky festival.

Whether you're a child eager to fill your basket on a trick-or-treat adventure, going door-to-door collecting candy and treats, or a young adult crafting the perfect Halloween costume, the fun of the holiday knows no age limits.

Originally a day to honor the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all who have passed, Halloween has evolved in popular culture into a celebration of horror and the supernatural. From cat ears and vampire fangs to green face paint, people wear all kinds of costumes to embrace the spooky spirit of the season.

Halloween: The Origins

Halloween traces its origins to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated on October 31, marking the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter. The Celts believed that on this night, the boundary between the living and the dead is dissolved, allowing spirits to roam the earth. People lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. When Christianity spread, the Church designated November 1 as All Saints' Day (All Hallows), and the evening before became known as All Hallows' Eve, later shortened to Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a secular celebration, blending folklore, costumes, and festivities.

Halloween: How is it celebrated?

Halloween is celebrated with various festive activities that blend fun and spooky traditions. Children and adults alike dress in costumes, often inspired by supernatural or pop culture characters. Trick-or-treating is a popular activity where kids go door-to-door collecting candy from neighbors. Homes and public spaces are decorated with carved pumpkins (jack-o'-lanterns), eerie lights, and Halloween-themed décor. Many attend parties, haunted houses, or watch horror films. In some places, people also honor the dead with rituals or community events. Overall, Halloween is a mix of playful, scary, and community-focused celebrations.