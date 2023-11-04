Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, greetings, messages and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones
Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe falls on November 5. Here are best wishes, images, messages, greetings and WhatsApp statuses you can share with loved ones.
Ahoi Ashtami falls on November 5 this year. The auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated eight days before Diwali. It falls annually on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. People in North India mark this festival with fervour. On this day, mothers worship Ahoi Mata, who is none other than Maa Lakshmi. They worship the Goddess and pray for the good health, well-being, prosperity, and longevity of their children. Mothers also keep fast from sunrise till the appearance of stars in the sky at night. Since it is celebrated on Ashtami tithi, the day is also known as Ahoi Aathe.
To make Ahoi Ashtami celebrations special, you can share wishes, messages, images, greetings, WhatsApp statuses, and Facebook messages on social media. Check out some wishes that we have curated for you.
Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and WhatsApp Status:
On the auspicious day of Ahoi Ashtami, here's extending my warm greetings to you and everyone in your family. May the blessings of Ahoi Mata always be on your children. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
May your children achieve their goals in all their endeavours on Ahoi Ashtami, and may all their dreams come true. Ahoi Mata ki Jai. Happy Ahoi Aathe.
With the blessings of Maa Ahoi, may your children achieve success in all their endeavours. A very Happy Ahoi Ashtami to you and your family.
On the wonderful occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, please accept my sincere greetings and best wishes for your children and the entire family. Many Many Happy Returns of the Day.
The happiness of parents lies in the happiness of their children. I wish on this auspicious day that all the children succeed in their lives. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
Praying for your children's good health on the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami. Wishing all the doting mothers a very blissful Ahoy Ashtami.
I wish that Ahoi Mata blesses your children with bundles of joy and happiness so that they shine in every phase of their lives. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
Children are one of the most wonderful blessings of God, and everyone should be bestowed with this blessing. On the eve of Ahoi Ashtami, I pray that you become a mother soon. Happy Ahoi Aathe.
May all your fasts and prayers bear fruitful results, and Ahoi Mata blesses your kids with a long and healthy life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
May all your wishes come true on the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami. Sending my warm regards and best wishes your way.