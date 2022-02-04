Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

Basant Panchami 2022 is almost here. The festival, which is celebrated with a whole lot pf pomp and grandeur all over the country, marks the beginning of spring. Spring is referred to as the king of all seasons, as it brings with it the end of winter and the beginning of summer.

Basant Panchami is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. Observed as Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami is celebrated in West Bengal and Bihar where the goddess of knowledge is worshipped. Schools, colleges deck up in colours, lights and people also worship the goddess by offering the Jujube – the seasonal fruit, also known as Ber. In Punjab, Basant Panchami is celebrated with kites, while Rajasthan celebrates the day by wearing jasmine flowers.

It is also the day when we celebrate with our near and dear ones, over food and togetherness. We have curated a few wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on Basant Panchami and convey the greetings of the day.

The cold season of winter is over and the spring is here. May the spring bring good news and prosperity in your homes. Happy Basant Panchami.

May goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of evil with the glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati puja. Happy Basant Panchami 2022

Like the kites, let your knowledge go high. Let this Basant Panchami, knowledge win over all sufferings of the world.

The power of knowledge is in all of us. May goddess Saraswati illuminate the glow and strive for more knowledge in us forever. Happy Basant Panchami 2022

Happy Saraswati Puja. May the goddess of knowledge shower wisdom on us forever.

At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati puja. Happy Basant Panchami 2022

Knowledge is power, knowledge is wealth. May goddess Saraswati bestow upon you with prosperity and peace.

The spring is in air. As the sweet aroma of freshly bloomed flowers fill the air, may you have a great Basant Panchami. Happy Basant Panchami 2022

Happy Basant Panchami. Let's celebrate the day with togetherness, laughter and our loved ones.

Wear your best yellow attire, and fly the favourite kite higher in the sky today. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati puja.

Happy Basant Panchami 2022

May this spring bring happiness and peace in all our lives. Have a great Basant Panchami. Happy Basant Panchami 2022

May the onset of spring bring prosperity, good news, peace and progress in your life. Happy Basant Panchami.