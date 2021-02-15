Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
- Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
If you are looking for a super easy, quick and delicious recipe option to cook this Vasant Panchami, we got you sorted by digging up one of rose and coconut burfi or Nariyal ki burfi double layered with rose. Though the rose flavour can be substituted with khus, saffron, paan, chocolate or any other flavour of your choice, nariyal ki barfi is a traditional dish associated with the spring festival in India.
Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Maagh month of the Hindu calendar and marks the end of harsh winters or onset of the fresh and warmer spring. This year, welcome the spring season with rose and coconut burfi to add colour and sweetness to Vasant Panchami.
Ingredients:
2cups dessicated coconut
¾ th cup milk
½ -¾ cup sugar ( can adjust to taste)
½ cup milk powder
3tsp ghee
2-3 tbsp rose syrup
1-2 tbsp rose petals
2tbsp mawa (optional)
2tbsp desiccated coconut
Pistachios and rose petals for garnish
Method:
Add dessicated coconut (2 cups) in a pan. Add milk, sugar, milk powder and ghee.
Turn on flame to low medium and mix well. Add mawa. Keep stirring for around 10-12 mins or until mixture forms dough like consistency and leaves sides of pan easily.
Transfer half of this mixture to a container or plate. Spread it out evenly to give square shape Add rose syrup and rose petals to the remaining half of the coconut mixture in the pan. Add 2 tbsp of desiccated coconut and stir well.
Cook for another 4-5 mins or until the rose and coconut mixture thickens Switch off the gas and spread this mix over the square coconut mixture. Spread evenly with help of a spatula. Leave to set at room temp for at least an hour. Cut Barfi into pieces and garnish with pistachios and rose petals. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Shilpa Anand, Instagram/cooking_god_es)
Following Makar Sankranti and Pongal, Basant Panchami is now around the corner. It will be celebrated on February 16 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
- Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
- Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe
- Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes
- Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox