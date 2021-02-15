IND USA
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi

  • Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST

If you are looking for a super easy, quick and delicious recipe option to cook this Vasant Panchami, we got you sorted by digging up one of rose and coconut burfi or Nariyal ki burfi double layered with rose. Though the rose flavour can be substituted with khus, saffron, paan, chocolate or any other flavour of your choice, nariyal ki barfi is a traditional dish associated with the spring festival in India.

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Maagh month of the Hindu calendar and marks the end of harsh winters or onset of the fresh and warmer spring. This year, welcome the spring season with rose and coconut burfi to add colour and sweetness to Vasant Panchami.

Ingredients:

2cups dessicated coconut

¾ th cup milk

½ -¾ cup sugar ( can adjust to taste)

½ cup milk powder

3tsp ghee

2-3 tbsp rose syrup

1-2 tbsp rose petals

2tbsp mawa (optional)

2tbsp desiccated coconut

Pistachios and rose petals for garnish

Method:

Add dessicated coconut (2 cups) in a pan. Add milk, sugar, milk powder and ghee.

Turn on flame to low medium and mix well. Add mawa. Keep stirring for around 10-12 mins or until mixture forms dough like consistency and leaves sides of pan easily.

Transfer half of this mixture to a container or plate. Spread it out evenly to give square shape Add rose syrup and rose petals to the remaining half of the coconut mixture in the pan. Add 2 tbsp of desiccated coconut and stir well.

Cook for another 4-5 mins or until the rose and coconut mixture thickens Switch off the gas and spread this mix over the square coconut mixture. Spread evenly with help of a spatula. Leave to set at room temp for at least an hour. Cut Barfi into pieces and garnish with pistachios and rose petals. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Shilpa Anand, Instagram/cooking_god_es)

Following Makar Sankranti and Pongal, Basant Panchami is now around the corner. It will be celebrated on February 16 this year.

