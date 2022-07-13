Happy Behdienkhlam 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to greet family and friends

Celebrated for three days every year, Behdienkhlam literally translates to “warding off the evil spirit” and this Hindu festival is marked by the Pnar people, the followers of the Niamtre tradition or the natives of Jowai, a scenic little plateau surrounded by the Jaintia hills. Behdienkhlam Festival is all about the spirit of Meghalaya and is based on the belief that health epidemics are an effect of the evil forces though it is also known as the harvesting festival of Meghalaya as it is meant to seek out a good harvest after sowing season.

As per a mythical prophecy, Jowai was to be struck by a fierce plague but the scare among the natives rushed them to their revered deities - U Mukhai, Mulong, Mooralong and Musniang who advised the natives to worship the divine elements and fight natural calamities. Behdienkhlam Festival is marked to celebrate the answering of these prayers where the eldest of the deity, U Mokhai is said to have rejoiced with dance and song as the lonely forest of Jowai converted into a thriving human dwelling.

This year, the festival will fall on it will fall on 14 July, Thursday, after three-day celebrations from July 11 to 13, 2022. Check out this collection of festive wishes to greet your family, friends and loved ones on Behdienkhlam Festival:

1. Together, let’s offer prayers to the almighty and perform rituals from our abodes to ward off evil that’s taken the world under siege. May this festival bring forth good health and abundance to the citizens of our State and our country. Wishing everyone a Happy Behdienkhlam.

2. Behdienkhlam festival symbolizes the battle between good and the evil, celebrated to make the evil go away. Wishing you a life free from disease, happy and safe from coronavirus pandemic.

3. Warm greetings on the occasion of Behdienkhlam. We hope today is filled with dance and laughter.

4. Best wishes on the harvest festivities of Behdienkhlam. Wish you good health and happiness.

5. May the Behdienkhlam Festival of the Seinraij Jowai serve as a symbol of deterrent against various ailments and social evils. Wishing joy and success on this auspicious occasion of Behdienkhlam.

6. May the message and spirit of Behdienkhlam stay with you and your families. Wishing everyone a Happy Behdienkhlam 2022!

7. This Behdienkhlam, wishing you a harvest of good health. Let us offer our prayers to the almighty for prosperity and a bountiful harvest. As the festival signifies the driving away of plague, we hope it wards off evil and helps us overcome this pandemic.

8. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion Behdienkhlam. May this festival bring good health, prosperity and a bountiful harvest for all.

9. May the Almighty bless us all with good health and prosperity this Behdienkhlam and may this ritualistic festival of “Chasing away the plague” usher in new hope for everyone of us.

10. As we celebrate Behdienkhlam, a beautiful festival of Meghalaya, we pray for good health, prosperity and to keep us safe from the ongoing pandemic.

