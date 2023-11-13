Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Bhaiya Dooj

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings. After celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm on November 12, India gears up for the significant festival of Bhai Dooj. The occasion usually falls on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar. This year it is celebrated over two days on 14 and 15 November. On this day, sisters pray for the happiness and well-being of their brothers and place a tikka on their foreheads in gratitude for the brothers' promise to look after and care for their sister. (Also read: Bhaiya Dooj 2023: Is Bhai Dooj on November 14 or November 15? Know the correct date, timings and shubh muhurat )

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes to share(HT Photo)

If you and your siblings are celebrating Bhai Dooj, then check out our special collection of best wishes, greetings, messages and images to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Bhai Dooj 2023 wishes, images, messages and quotes to share

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for always being there for me. You're not just my brother, but my friend and confidant. Happy Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, is a Hindu festival celebrated to honour the bond between brothers and sisters. (HT photo)

On this special day of Bhai Dooj, I wish you a lifetime of happiness, laughter, and shared moments with your beloved brother/sister. Happy celebrations!

May the bond between us grow stronger with each passing day. Wishing you a joyous and wonderful Bhai Dooj. Thanks for being the best brother anyone could ask for!

It falls on the second day after Diwali. (HT Photo)

May the beautiful relationship of brothers and sisters be filled with love, care, and joy. Happy Bhai Dooj to you and your sibling!

As we celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj.

Sisters perform aarti for their brothers, applying tilak on their foreheads and praying for their well-being. (HT Photo)

Happy Bhai Dooj! May the love and affection between siblings be everlasting, and may you create beautiful memories together.

On this special day, I want to express my love and gratitude for all the times you've been my protector, my guide, and my friend. Happy Bhai Dooj, dear brother!

Brothers, in return, give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect and support them throughout their lives. (HT Photo)

You can share your pain, you can share your fears, and you can always share your happiness with me. Thanks for being a very understanding brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

May the divine bond of love and care between siblings be blessed with joy, prosperity, and longevity. Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world!

The festival symbolizes love, trust, and the unique bond shared between siblings. (HT Photo)

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time, but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most, yet the one who I love the most.

Bhai Dooj celebrates the sacred and unconditional relationship that brothers and sisters share. (HT photo)

Bhai Dooj is just an excuse, I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

