Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet on Buddha Jayanti
festivals

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet on Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet your family, friends and loved ones on Buddha Jayanti or Vesak Day 
Buddist priests cleaning a monumental statue of Lord Buddha ahead of Buddha Purnima, in Howrah on Friday (Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo)
Updated on May 15, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

During his long ministry that lasted forty-five years, Buddha walked throughout North India, and taught about the suffering of life, how to end it, how to attain peace and nibbana to all those who listened and the birth of Gautama Buddha is commemorated by Buddhists and Hindus all over the world as the major festival of Buddha Purnima in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka (where it is called Vesak) but every country celebrates it differently. 

The day is also marked by prayers and festivities in Gaya and Kushinagar (UP) and across India, especially in Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, North Bengal (Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Kurseong) as many Hindus believe Buddha to be the ninth incarnation of Vishnu. Also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak, the festival of Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) according to the Hindu calendar and this year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Monday, May 16. 

Ahead of the festival, here are some of the best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet your family, friends and loved ones on Buddha Jayanti or Vesak Day:

1. May the guidance of Buddha fill our life with hope amid these difficult times. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye!

RELATED STORIES

2. On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

3. What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

4. Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

5. May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

6. Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima!

7. No one can do anything in this world for us. We are responsible for our own actions. Happy Buddha Purnima.

8. Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes on Buddha Purnima.

9. May Buddha Purnima take away all the darkness and confusion in your life and fill it with the brightness of the moon. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti.

10. The mind is everything. What you think you become. Therefore, think of peace and blissfulness. A very happy Buddha Purnima 2022 to all!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lord buddha buddha buddha purnima sms whatsapp message facebook status buddhism
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP