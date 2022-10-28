Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings to share with your loved ones on Chhath

Chhath Puja is a four-day-long auspicious festival which is celebrated with much pomp across the country. It is marked six days after Diwali and on the sixth day of the Kartik Shukla. This year, it will be celebrated on October 30. It begins with Nahay Khay (October 28), followed by Kharna (October 29) and ends with Usha Arghya (October 31). People worship the Sun God (Lord Surya) and Chhathi Maiya on this day and ask for their blessings and the prosperity of their families and children. Devotees also observe a 36-hour-long arduous nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) during Chhath and give Arghya to the sun. Chhath Puja is unique to Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

This year, Chhath Puja falls on October 30. (HT Photo)

If you and your families are celebrating Chhath Puja on October 30, mark the festival by sharing best wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Chhath Puja 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages and Quotes:

Let's all pray to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and ask for blessings, happiness, prosperity and success in life. Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein.

Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. (HT Photo)

Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad. Aapke or aapke parivar ko Chhath Puja ki dher saari shubh kamnayein.

Chhath Puja ke paavan parva par, karo milke Surya Dev ko pranam aur bolo sukh shanti dey apaar. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is a four-day long festival. (HT Photo)

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May you be blessed by Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The four days of Chhath Puja are called Nahay Khay, Kharna, Chhath and Usha Arghya. (HT Photo)

All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it. Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja.

Devotees observe a 36-hour-long fast to mark Chhath Puja. (HT Photo)

On this occasion of Chhath, let's pray to Lord Surya to shine his blessings upon our lives and fill our homes with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one's belief. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is celebrated majorly in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Maiya ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!

