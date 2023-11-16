Happy Chhath Puja 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings and status updates to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja 2023: After celebrating Diwali, India is gearing up for the four-day festival of Chhath Puja, which is just around the corner. This auspicious day is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika or Vikram Samvat in the Hindu calendar, which falls six days after Deepavali. This year it will be celebrated with much fanfare and ceremony from November 17 to November 20. Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God or Surya Bhagavan), the God of energy and life force. It is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath.

During Chhath, women observe a strict fast and offer prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for the welfare, prosperity and progress of their families and children. They also offer Arghya to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya. The historical origins of this ancient Hindu festival can be found in the Indian subcontinent, particularly in the states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. (Also read: Chhath Puja calendar 2023: Nahaye Khaye to Usha Arghya; know all about the 4 days of Chhath Puja )

As you and your families celebrate Chhath Puja, here is our special collection of heartfelt wishes, pictures, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Chhath Puja 2023 Best Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages:

May your prayers be answered, and your devotion be rewarded on this Chhath Puja. Warm wishes to you and your family.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May the wishes to make this day also be blessed by Sun God and come true.

May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya fill your home with happiness, peace, and harmony. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones!

May the holy occasion of Chhath Puja bring radiance to your life, just like the Sun illuminates the world. Warm wishes for a happy and prosperous Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one's belief. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Chhath Puja.

On the sacred day of Chhath Puja, may your home be filled with the warmth of family, the glow of diyas, and the blessings of Chhathi Maiya. Happy Chhath Puja.

As you celebrate Chhath Puja, may your prayers reach the Sun God, and may your life be brightened with the divine light. Happy Chhath!

As the waters reflect the glory of the Sun, may your life reflect the radiance of joy and success. Warm wishes for a blessed Chhath Puja.

Sending you warm wishes on Chhath Puja. May the Sun God's divine presence bring positivity and light into your life.

Chhath Puja is a time for reflection, prayer, and gratitude. May this auspicious occasion bring you moments of serenity and fulfillment. Happy Chhath!

As you celebrate Chhath Puja with faith and devotion, may it bring you closer to your goals and aspirations. Happy Chhath Puja!

As the Chhath Puja festivities unfold, may the Sun God bestow upon you the strength to overcome challenges and the brightness of success. Happy Chhath!

On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath.

Let us all pray to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and ask for blessings, happiness, success and prosperity in life. Chhath Puja ki shubh kamnayein.

Warm wishes on Chhath Puja to everyone. Let us come together to thank Mother Nature for all the love and blessings she has ever showered us with.

