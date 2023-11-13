Happy Children's Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages, quotes and status updates to share with friends and family

Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated across India on November 14 every year. It's a day to celebrate the spirit of childhood and pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Known as Chacha Nehru, he was more than a statesman; he was a visionary who believed in the healing power of developing young minds. His devotion to children was so well known that 14 November, his birthday, is celebrated as Children's Day. Schools, colleges and other institutions that are relevant to children celebrate this day with great pomp and fanfare. To make this day even more special, check out our collection of best wishes, quotes, pictures and messages that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms with all the adorable children in your life. (Also read: Children's Day 2022: Ways to make this day special for your kids )

Happy Children's Day 2023 wishes, images, messages and quotes

Happy Children's Day: Wishes, images, messages, quotes, status updates to share(HT Photo)

The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy Children’s Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14th in India. (HT Photo)

Wishing all the wonderful kids out there a day filled with love, happiness, and endless fun! Happy Children's Day!

The most precious thing in this world is a smile on the face of a child. Happy Children’s Day!

It is observed on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. (HT Photo)

"Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future." - John F. Kennedy

“A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” — Paulo Coelho

It is a day dedicated to honouring and cherishing the innocence and potential of children. (HT Photo)

"Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded." - Jess Lair

“Treat your kids like a darling for the first five years. For the next five years, scold them. By the time they turn sixteen, treat them like a friend. Your grown-up children are your best friends.” — Chanakya

Pandit Nehru, fondly called Chacha Nehru, had a deep affection for children. (HT Photo)

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Rabindranath Tagore

Schools and educational institutions organize various activities, events, and programs to celebrate this day.. (HT photo)

"Children see magic because they look for it." - Christopher Moore

“Children are the world’s most valuable treasures; they are the hope and joy for our future.” – Unknown

Children are often treated with special attention, gifts, and cultural performances on this occasion. (HT Photo)

"Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see." - Neil Postman

“Children are the anchors that hold a mother to life.” – Sophocles

Children's Day serves as a reminder of the rights and needs of children. (HT photo)

"Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven." - Henry Ward Beecher

To the bundles of energy and endless possibilities, Happy Children's Day! Keep shining and spreading your magic.

