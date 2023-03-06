Happy Choti Holi 2023: Best wishes, images, greetings, messages to share with near and dear ones on Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan or Choti Holi 2023: A day before the festival of colours Holi, Hindus mark another auspicious occasion called Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. This year, Choti Holi falls on March 7. It holds much significance and is celebrated by lighting a bonfire to mark the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, demoness Holika was burned to ashes on this day when Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, prayed to the god to save him as Holika - the sister of demon King Hiranyakashipu - tried to burn him.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is celebrated a night before Holi. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Choti Holi and marking the victory of good over evil with Holika Dahan, here are some wishes, greetings, images and messages to mark the day. You can share it with your friends and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Choti Holi 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

On this Choti Holi, I wish there is no trace of evil in your life. May your every day be filled with goodness, prosperity and happiness. Shubh Holika Dahan.

Happy Choti Holi 2023. (HT Photo)

Just like Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also be filled with goodness.

May all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. Happy Choti Holi.

Holika Dahan ki shubhkamnayein. (HT Photo)

May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring you positive energy, hope, and optimism to achieve great heights in life. Happy Choti Holi.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very blissful Holika Dahan. May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Choti Holi.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 7 this year. (HT Photo)

I pray to Lord Narasimha that he blesses you and your family with all the good things in life. May your home be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Choti Holi.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Choti Holi.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil. (HT Photo)

Ignite the flames of hope, happiness, and harmony in your homes. Happy Choti Holi and Holika Dahan to all.

May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. A very Happy Choti Holi to you and your family.

People celebrate the festival by lighting a bonfire. (HT Photo)

On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.