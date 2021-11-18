Happy Dev Deepawali 2021: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones

Dev Deepawali 2021: The auspicious festival of Dev Deepawali, also know as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima, is celebrated with much pomp in the holy city of Varanasi to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. It is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. This year, the festival is being celebrated on Thursday, November 18. The Purnima Tithi began at noon on November 18 and will end at 2:26 pm on November 19.

To mark this auspicious festival, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges on the day of Kartik Purnima and light earthen lamps in the evening. When dusk sets, innumerable diyas are lit on the ghats of the Ganges. People also worship Lord Shiva to mark this auspicious occasion and ask for his blessings.

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar /HT)

If you are celebrating Dev Deepawali this year with your friends and family, here are some wishes, greetings, messages, and images to share with them on this auspicious occasion.

Dev Deepawali 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages:

May the lamps of Dev Deepawali illuminate your life, and may Lord Shiva shower you with all that you have wished for. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and everyone at home.

May Lord Shiva bless you with a wonderful life on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family!

Dev Deepawali 2021 (Instagram/@AlpineHeights)

Here's extending my warm wishes and greetings to you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your loved ones.

I hope that all your desires are fulfilled on this special occasion of Dev Diwali. Happy Dev Deepawali!

Dev Deepawali 2021 (Instagram/@abhishekantilia)

I am extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. May you have a very blissful, joyous and incredible day. Happy Dev Deepawali!

This Dev Deepawali​, may Lord Shiva remove all the troubles from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and all the goodness in the world. Happy Dev Deepavali!

Dev Deepawali 2021 (Instagram/@Connectixx)

Dev Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. I pray that he gives you the strength to lead a beautiful and happy life. Happy Dev Deepawali!

I wish that you are blessed with the strength to choose right over wrong in life on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali 2021. (Unsplash)

Apko aur apke parivaar ko Dev Deepawali ki hardik shubhkamnayein!

This Dev Deepawali, may Lord Shiva remove all the negativities from your life and fill it with prosperity. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family.

