PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will take part in Dev Deepawali

PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will take part in Dev Deepawali

The 73-Km stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rehearsal of light and laser show along the banks of the Ganga river, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi.
Rehearsal of light and laser show along the banks of the Ganga river, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on November 30 to inaugurate a six-lane widening project on National Highway 19 between Varanasi and Prayagraj. He will also inaugurate Deep Deepawali festival and is scheduled to visit the site of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project followed by a visit to the Sarnath Archaeological site.

The 73-Km stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Dev Deepawali, which has become a world famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi, is celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month. The festival will be started by the Prime Minister by lighting a diya on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of River Ganges.

Dev Deepawali falls on the full moon of the Hindu calendar month Kartika — 15 days after Diwali.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also undertake a site visit of the under construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also see the light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.

