A trip to the holy land of Varanasi is healing and enlightening

From the ancient waters of the Ganges to the thousands in search of spiritual awakening along with flocks of migratory Siberian birds seeking refuge -Varanasi is the birth of the idea of India.

A trip to this holy land at this time of the year is an enlightening experience. With the ghats all lit up with thousands of lights and tiny diyas that are set afloat down river in honour of Kartik Poornima, also called Dev Deepavali or the Deepavali of gods, has pilgrims from across the world flock this landscape for contemplation in order to find the light within.

Swami Ramnareshacharya who heads the Shri Math, credited for reintroducing the festival of Dev Deepavali in the 1980s and giving it the shape that we recognise says, “The festivals in India start from Sharad Purnima and Dev Deepawali is the culmination of all festivals. Diyas are lit along the banks to welcome the gods and mark their descent on earth.”

Narrating the legend, he says, “Dev Deepavali, is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur.” Roshani Yadav, a rangoli enthusiast whose work can be seen dotted along the ghats, says, “ Rangoli is made to welcome gods on this auspicious occasion, a gesture specially designed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.”

She adds, “Rangoli is coined from two words, ‘Rang and Aavali’ which means row of colours. The patterns are usually made using marble dust, rice powder and crushed limestone.”

This time around, Sumit Singh with Kashiyana Foundation lighted organic diyas made of cow dung. He says, “ These diyas once lit can be used to enrich the soil as manure. It is through the initiative of each one of us that we can bring about awareness and celebrate eco-friendly festivals for years to come.”

What seems common to all civilisations all across the world is the act of bringing light to dispel darkness, fear and avarice. And as Ramnareshacharya says, “The tradition of lighting earthen lamps is to banish the evil within us. It is symbolic of the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, injustice over justice and peace over unhappiness.”

Dev Deepavali is the time to kill the demons existing inside of us and in our society. There are demons in society who kill people, harm the innocents. But we all have some demons like anger, greed, jealousy, anxiety, depression are our inner demons, which harm us mentally and emotionally.

On a stroll along the series of wide stone platforms descending to the river, it is revealed that along with religion, this land has been called home by the likes of Buddha, Jain Tirthankars, Kabir, Tulsi, contemporarily art lovers and historians such as Rai Krishnadasa, musician Gopal Mishra, Omkarnath Thakur, Ravi Shankar, Bismillah Khan, Girija Devi have kept this city relevant in the spheres of fine arts.

The historic temples, the yogi babas and the monuments of Banaras are intriguing but you can’t miss the delectable street food. Jalebi and Dahi, samosa and dahi with green chutney, Kachori, Tamatar chaat with a piping hot cup of tea is an unforgettable food journey. From Malaiyo to Rabri Malai Lassi to thandai, one requires more than a lifetime to indulge in all.

