Happy Dhanteras 2021: Best wishes, images, greetings, and messages to share with your loved ones

Happy Dhanteras 2021: The auspicious festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is here, which marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities for Diwali. Dhanteras falls on Tuesday, November 2, this year, and will be celebrated with full pomp by Indians all around the globe. On this day, people purchase gold and silver jewellery, utensils, home appliances, and more. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh's idols are also purchased on this day.

Dhan means wealth, and Teras means the 13th day of the moon cycle. This festival is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the month of Ashwin, two days before Diwali. Devotees pray to the three forms of Goddess Lakshmi - Goddess Maha Lakshmi, Maha Kaali and Goddess Saraswati. Lord Kuber Maharaj is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. People pray to them for good health, wealth and prosperity in their lives.

Happy Dhanteras 2021

If you are celebrating Dhanteras 2021 with your friends and family today, here are some wishes, greetings, images, and messages to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Dhanteras 2021 Wishes, Images, Greetings, and Messages:

May the Goddess of wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2021

May the shimmering Diya bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras. May Goddess Maha Lakshmi shower her blessings on you.

May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

Happy Dhanteras 2021

I wish that you are bestowed with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to get 13 times your wealth and good health. Shubh Dhanteras.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj, bless our lives with good health, wealth, and fortune on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Shubh Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2021

Happy Dhanteras, to you and your family! May Goddess Lakshmi always stay in your heart and help you to lead a happy and peaceful life.

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Shubh Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2021

May all your worries fade away with the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi. Shubh Dhanteras. I hope this festival brings lots of love, prosperity, and happiness to your home.

This festive season may you glitter and shine with grace and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras. May Goddess Mahalakshmi shower her blessings on you.

Happy Dhanteras 2021

I wish you and your family a Shubh Dhanteras!

