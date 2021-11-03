Happy Diwali 2021: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to wish family and friends

Happy Diwali 2021: The auspicious Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is here. It is celebrated all around the globe by different communities and brings a lot of excitement, joy, and prosperity. Diwali holds significance for Hindus as it symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and happiness over sorrow. It is a five-day-long festive period that begins from Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh Deepavali 2021.

This year, Diwali falls on Thursday, November 4, 2021. People prepare for Diwali by cleaning their homes, buying new clothes, jewellery, and other appliances, decorating with diya, flowers, and lights, making rangolis, and eating lots of delicacies. One of the most significant rituals of this festival is the Lakshmi Puja. Devotees pray to the Goddess of Wealth on this day for blessing them with health, wealth, and prosperity. People also visit their families, relatives, and friends on this day to offer them gifts and sweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Diwali 2021: Significance, history, date, puja muhurat and all you need to know

If you are celebrating the Festival of Lights with your friends and family, here are some wishes, images, greetings, and messages to send out to them on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes, Images, Greetings, and Messages:

Hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very Happy Diwali to you and your family!

Happy Diwali 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Open your doors and welcome Goddess Lakshmi wholeheartedly on Deepavali. We hope she will fulfil all your dreams. Wishing you a very happy and wealthy Diwali.

May this Diwali fill our lives with new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let us celebrate the great festival of joy, light, sweets and happiness. Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones!

Light a lamp of love. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling and happy Deepavali!

Happy Diwali 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All of the lights in the world are incomparable to the light that shines inside us. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights. Happy Diwali!

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just like the colours of rangoli, I hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali!

With the brightness of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives. Shubh Deepavali!

Happy Diwali 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May this festival of lights illuminate your life and push away the darkness. Have a happy and prosperous Diwali!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter