Happy Easter 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones

The Christian holiday Easter - also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday - marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity. It proves him as the true son of God who defeated evil and death before ascending to heaven. This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 9. Easter is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of Christ's burial following his crucifixion by the Romans. Easter is a day of feasting and celebration - during which people attend prayer services in the Church, decorate and distribute Easter eggs, and play traditional Easter games such as egg rolling, egg tapping and egg decorating. Meanwhile, Jesus Christ's last supper is celebrated as Maundy Thursday, and the entire week from Palm Sunday is called the Holy Week.

Check out Happy Easter wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Easter 2023: Here's why Easter is associated with eggs and bunnies)

Wish you and your family a Happy Easter! (HT Photo)

You can make Easter celebrations with your friends and family extra special by sharing best wishes and images from our curated list. Send these messages and greetings to your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Easter 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings

Check out Happy Easter wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today, we remember Jesus' sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world. I wish you a holy and Happy Easter.

Easter falls on Sunday, April 9. (HT Photo)

Wishing you and your family sunshine and a basketful of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter.

Check out Happy Easter wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about - peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus. Happy Easter.

Easter is also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. (HT Photo)

Easter is a time to rejoice and be grateful for the blessings in our lives. Wishing you a happy and peaceful Easter.

Check out Happy Easter wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May this Easter Sunday fill your home and life with new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God's divine grace. Happy Easter.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. (HT Photo)

May the resurrection of Jesus Christ bring hope, love, and peace to your heart. Happy Easter.

Check out Happy Easter wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sending you warm wishes and lots of love on this Easter day. May your heart be filled with joy and your home with happiness. Happy Easter.

Christ sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity. (HT Photo)

Wishing you a blessed Easter filled with the love and grace of God. May your heart be filled with joy and your home with peace.

Check out Happy Easter wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today is one of the most blessed days as the Lord has risen. Happy Easter to you and your family.

Easter is a day of feasting and celebration. (HT Photo)

Sending you warm wishes and lots of love on this Easter day. May your heart be filled with joy and your home with happiness.

Check out Happy Easter wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}