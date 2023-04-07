Easter 2023 special: Chocolate Easter Egg to Pashka; traditional recipes you must try

After over a month of fasting and the holy month of Lent coming to an end, it's time to indulge in some festive food on Easter. The festival is celebrated by Christians all over the world and depending on the culture and country you are residing in, the food traditions can differ. Hot cross buns are popular in UK, Australia, Ireland among others while Colomba di Pasqua, a sweet bread shaped like a dove, made with candied orange peel, almonds, and sugar is popularly eaten in Italy around Easter time. In many parts of US and other countries, ham is a traditional main course for Easter dinner. Koulourakia, the traditional cookies made of butter, flour, sugar, and egg yolk and shaped into a twisted knot are relished in Greece on the occasion. (Also read: Easter 2023: Here's why Easter is associated with eggs and bunnies) Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world and depending on the culture and country you are residing in, the food traditions can differ.

Chef Arvind Rai, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel shares two popular Easter recipes you can try on the festival.

1. Pashka

Pashka, Paskha, Pascha, or Pasha (meaning Easter in Russian) is a festive dish made in Eastern Orthodox countries. It is made during Holy Week and then brought to Church on Great Saturday to be blessed. The name of the dish comes from Pascha, the Eastern Orthodox celebration of Easter, symbolising the purity of Christ and the joy of the Resurrection.

In the Russian Orthodox tradition, Pascha is usually molded into the form of a truncated pyramid (a symbol of the Church; this form is also said to represent the Tomb of Christ). Pascha is traditionally made in a wooden mold assembly called pasochnitsa that can be taken apart for cleaning; however, more modern materials, such as plastics, are used nowadays.

The Pascha is decorated with traditional religious symbols, such as a three-bar cross, and the letters X and B which stands for the traditional Paschal greeting: "Christ is Risen!” All of these religious decorations symbolise Christ's Passion and Resurrection.

Ingredients

Egg yolks (beaten) – 03 Nos.

Whipping cream - 240ml

Caster sugar - 120gm

Honey - 60ml

Vanilla extract – 5ml

Brandy – 15ml

Cream Cheese - 900gm

Unsalted butter - 60gm

Mixed dried fruits - 50gm

Raisins and Black Currants – 50gm

Flaked almonds - 50gm

To garnish

Glacé cherries

Choco Chips

Strawberries

Method

- To begin, mix the eggs yolks and whipping cream together in a medium saucepan, then stir in the sugar and honey

- Heat the mixture over a low heat in a double boiler until the mixture just coats the back of a spoon; be careful that you do not curdle the eggs

- Add the vanilla extract and brandy and stir well. Place the custard in a cool place until it is cold

- Place the cheese into a blender with the butter and blend until smooth

- Stir the cheese mixture into the cold custard and mix gently until smooth

- Add the dried fruits, nuts, raisins and currants, mix well and then spoon into a pudding mould for preferably a pyramid shape

- Refrigerate for 24 hours before serving, draining off any excess liquid before unmoulding onto a serving platter. Once turned out, decorate the top with the glacé cherries, choco chips, strawberries and blanched almonds

2. Chocolate Easter Egg

Ingredients

Softened butter- 50gm

Vanilla extract – 5ml

cream cheese – 200gm

Confectioners' sugar – 120gm

Creamy peanut butter (optional) – 120gm

Unsweetened cocoa powder – 120gm

Semi-sweet chocolate pieces – 240g

Shortening or vegetable oil – 15gm

Method

- In a large bowl, mix together the butter, vanilla, and cream cheese. Stir in confectioners' sugar to make a workable dough. For best results, use your hands for mixing.

- Divide the dough into four parts. Leave one of the parts plain. For the second part, mix in peanut butter. Mix coconut into the third part, and cocoa powder into the last part. Roll each type of dough into egg shapes and place on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Refrigerate until hard, at least for an hour.

- Melt chocolate chips in a heat-proof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Stir occasionally until smooth. If the chocolate seems too thick for coating, stir in a teaspoon of the shortening or oil until it thins to your desired consistency. Dip the chilled candy eggs in chocolate, and return to the waxed paper-lined sheet to set. Refrigerate for 1/2 hour to harden.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter