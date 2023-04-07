Easter 2023: The day of hope is almost here. Every year, Easter is celebrated by the Christian community all over the world with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after Good Friday. Good Friday, the day of mourning and sorrow, marks the beginning of the Easter weekend. Easter is the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, him returning from the dead. On Good Friday, Jesus Christ is believed to have been crucified by the Roman authorities. It is believed that Christ sacrificed his own life to redeem the sins of others. Easter 2023: Inspirational quotes to share with loved ones(Unsplash)

While Good Friday is observed in mourning and respecting the holy sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity, Easter is a day of happiness and hope as Jesus Christ comes back from the dead. Easter is celebrated by all Christians across the world. From decorating and searching for Easter eggs to having a grand meal with family, friends and loved ones, people do it all.

Easter is the day of hope and prosperity. It brings back the belief that hope works in mysterious ways and makes life better. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few inspirational quotes to share with your loved ones on the auspicious day of Easter and remind them to never lose hope.

"I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and true love. Don't even try to tell me different." – Dolly Parton

"The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies." – Kate McGahan

"Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless." — Charles M. Crowe

"Christ the Lord is risen today, sons of men and angels say. Raise your joys and triumphs high; sing, ye heavens and earth reply." – Charles Wesley

"Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness." — Floyd W. Tomkins

"Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime." – Martin Luther King Jr.

