Father's Day 2023: When is Father's Day in India? Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know

Father's Day is celebrated with much pomp across the globe on the third Sunday of June annually. The day honours fathers or father figures in our lives and the sacrifices they make to raise us. It also celebrates paternal bonds and fatherhood. Our fathers are heroes in our lives, capable of achieving any feat, teaching us strength in silence, and adept at solving all problems. As the day approaches near, scroll through to learn all about this day, including its history, significance, and celebrations.

When is Father's Day in India?

This year, the third Sunday is not an ordinary weekend. People across the globe will mark Father's Day on June 18. Apart from India, it is also marked in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Canada, France, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, and Venezuela.

Father's Day 2023 History and Significance:

Father's Day originated in the US after the daughter of a Civil War veteran, Sonora Smart Dodd, wanted to pay an ode to all fathers across the globe. William Jackson Smart was a single father to six children. His daughter decided to honour him by choosing his birth anniversary, June 5, 1982, to celebrate Father's Day. It is believed that she took inspiration from Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother's Day. However, her journey was far from smooth, as her church did not support her petition. Eventually, she had to rally several other local churches for support. Finally, the date got pushed from June 5 to the third Sunday of June. In 1910, Father's Day was marked for the first time.

Father's Day is a significant event for a father or father figure and a child. On this day, children make their fathers feel loved, thank them for their presence, and show gratitude for their role in our lives, be it emotionally, mentally or even financially.

Father's Day Celebrations:

Children celebrate Father's Day by planning surprises for their dads, including making handmade gifts or cards, buying meaningful presents, baking cakes, preparing their favourite meals, getting flowers and chocolates, visiting their favourite restaurants, spending quality time together, and more. Since most kids have a closer bond with their mothers, this day helps forge a closer relationship with one's dad.