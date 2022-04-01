Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to celebrate with your loved ones

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa, known as the Marathi New Year, is celebrated on the same day as the beginning of Chaitra Navratri in North India. It also marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharashtra. People wake up early in the morning on this day, clean their houses, take a bath and decorate the front gate of their homes with beautiful rangoli designs. Meanwhile, the name Gudi Padwa originates from two words - Gudi, which means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma, and Padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon. It is believed that Lord Brahma had created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. This year, the festival will be marked on April 2.

Therefore, we have rounded up a few best wishes, messages, images and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to celebrate the day with them.

Gudi Padwa 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022

May this festival bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck and true joy. May all your dreams come true. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudhi Padwa is a spring-time festival.

On this special occasion, let us make a resolution to spread love and happiness all around us. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa! Hope your new year is filled with colours of happiness and laughter.

It marks the beginning of traditional Marathi new year.

A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this New Year brings your way, millions of joys unheard and untold. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Praying that this New Year brings endless joys and new hopes into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharashtra.

On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I hope you are endowed with happiness, health and wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

This year, the festival will be marked on April 2.

I hope you celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow blessings on you and your family members. Wishing you a prosperous Gudi Padwa.

