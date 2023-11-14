Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: Best wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Gujarati New Year, also known as Varsha Pratipada or Bestu Varas, is an auspicious day for the Gujarati community across the world. On Shukla Paksha, the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik, Gujaratis celebrate the beginning of a new year. It usually coincides with the festival of Govardhan Puja. This year, on Tuesday, November 14, the momentous occasion is marked with much enthusiasm and ceremony. With delicious treats, culinary creations, gatherings and greetings to loved ones, the day is celebrated to the fullest.

The Gujarati New Year is celebrated with festivities and the closing of old books and the opening of new ones. These books, called 'chopda pooja' by traditional Gujaratis, are worshipped to bring in a prosperous new year for business. During this pooja, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in the hope of bringing good fortune. Gujaratis also refer to their New Year's Day as Nutan Varsh. (Also read: Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Bhaiya Dooj )

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023 best wishes and images

If you and your family are celebrating Gujarati New Year, here is our special collection of best wishes, messages, pictures, greetings and status updates that you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

On this Gujarati New Year, may the divine light guide you towards a path of happiness, peace, and success. Saal Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family a year filled with laughter, love, and all the success you deserve. Happy Gujarati New Year.

As the sun sets on the old year, may the dawn of the New Year bring fresh opportunities and abundant joy into your life. Saal Mubarak!

On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here's sending my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

May the sound of laughter and the spirit of togetherness accompany you throughout the Gujarati New Year. Warm wishes for joy and prosperity!

On the joyous occasion of Gujarati New Year, here's praying that Shri Krishna blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna.

Here's extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the first and joyous day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan

Saal Mubarak! May the Gujarati New Year usher in a year of happiness, peace, and success. May each day be brighter than the last.

Happy Gujarati New Year! May the celebrations be as grand as the garba beats and the moments as sweet as jalebi.

As the Gujarati New Year begins, may it bring you new opportunities, new aspirations, and new reasons to celebrate the beauty of life. Saal Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family a Happy New Year filled with love, laughter, and the vibrant spirit that defines the essence of Gujarat. Saal Mubarak!

Saal Mubarak ho! May the Gujarati New Year mark the beginning of new accomplishments, new experiences, and new memories.

