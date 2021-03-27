Happy Holi 2021: Best wishes, images to share with your loved ones this Holi

Holi is one of the most looked forward to festival in India, and is celebrated by people of all religions with equal gusto. This year Holi will take place on March 29, and Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, is celebrated every year a day before Holi. On the day of Holika Dahan people burn pyres in their localities, and on both the days people throw colours on each other. However it is on the main day of Holi that people really go all out with their Holi paraphernalia like water baloons, gulaal, pichkaris and more and douse whoever they see in sight with a flurry of colours. People also enjoy dishes like gujiya and thandai on this day, and while this year the coronavirus pandemic may rain on the festivities of Holi, it is best to stay home and stay safe, especially given the rising Covid cases in India. However, one can always send across their love and wishes to their near and dear ones without jeoparizing anybody's health. Here are some heartfelt wishes for you to share on Holi:

Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and -memories to cherish for long

May the canvas of your life with be filled with the colours of love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi.

May you have the most blessed holi festival than you ever had. May it be full of fun,joy and love. May you be as colorful as the festival itself or even more. Let's all have lots of fun. Happy Holi!

If wishes came in colours of the rainbow, then I would send across the brightest ones for you. Happy Holi

Bright gulaal, playful pichkaris, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are what makes the perfect Holi. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful and safe Holi!

Colour your mind with positivism and happiness! Happy Holi 2021!

May this Holi usher in colours of happiness in your life

• Holi is the appropriate time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi!

• Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

• It’s Holi. Wash away your worries with the festival of colours.

• Make a splash this Holi to spread cheer and joy all around.

• Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!

• Have a colourful and joyous Holi this year!