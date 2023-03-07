Happy Holi 2023: Jokes, funny messages, memes to share with your friends and family

Holi 2023: Holi is the time when people come out, play with colours and socialise even with those they don't know too well. It is the time to make a fresh start, forget worries and forgive people. We often hear people saying 'bura na mano holi hai' before applying colours to the other or using water balloons which is a way of seeking forgiveness in advance for any discomfort the other person may feel while playing Holi. However, this shouldn't become an excuse to cause deliberate harm to someone or using this freedom to do things that the other person doesn't like. (Also read: Happy Holi 2023: Best wishes, images, WhatsApp status, messages and greetings to celebrate Holi the festival of colours)

The festival of Holi, being celebrated on March 8 (Tuesday) this year, is also a wonderful opportunity to have some fun time with friends and family which can be done by sharing jokes and funny messages with them. Sharing jokes can add to the festivities and make people laugh, which can help people to have memorable time and create a relaxed and fun atmosphere.

Here are some jokes, funny messages, memes to share with your friends on the occasion of Holi.

Holi 2023: Best jokes to share with loved ones

1 .Holi par aapko

"Vivah" ki wife,

"Dhoom" ki bike,

"Don" ki life,

"Krrish" ka josh,

"Babul" ka dular aur

"Umravjaan" ka pyar mile2. There will always be that one guy who screams in the middle - 'Holi Hai' just so everyone doesn't get confused and start thinking it's Diwali.

3. Why did the Thandai go to the doctor?

Because it had a “chill”!

4. What do you say when a kid accidentally shits his pants?

“Bura Na Mano Peeli Hai.”

And when that same kid pees his pants?

“Bura Na Mano Geeli Hai.”

5. Why did the colour green refuse to play Holi with the other colours?

Because it was feeling blue!

6. What colour did the cat use to play Holi with its friends?

Purrr-ple.

7. Gulab Jamun was just a rasgulla who went out on Holi because other sweets said - 'aaj yaar, thoda hi rang lagaayenge, promise.'

8. What does the wife say when the husband runs with a lot of luggage at the station?

“Bura Na Mano Coolie Hai.”

Holi 2023: Memes

Holi 2023: Funny messages to share

"Playing Holi without colours is like eating cake without frosting."

Why did the math teacher bring his students to the Holi party? So, they could learn about fractions of colours!

Why did the golfer bring a bucket of water to the Holi party? So, he could play a round of sprinkler golf!

Save water this Holi by not taking a bath.

