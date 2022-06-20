Happy International Day of Yoga 2022: Inspirational messages, quotes, wishes that will make you roll out your Yoga mat

Yoga plays a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation and is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety, which is why the United Nations has set “Yoga for Humanity” as the theme for International Day of Yoga this year. According to the UN, Yoga can be an important instrument in the collective quest of humanity for promoting sustainable lifestyle in harmony with planet Earth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Day of Yoga is celebrated with much fervour, every year, on June 21. With the day just around the corner, check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, inspirational quotes, wishes and Facebook status to boost your fitness mood and serve as the perfect workout inspo to drive away weekday blues:

1. Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

2. Yoga is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Yoga Day.

3. Yoga is the journey that takes you through yourself, to your true self, to your soul. Wishing everyone a very Happy Yoga Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, The melody of the mind and harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Yoga is not about touching your toes. It’s about unlocking your ideas about what you want. Happy International Yoga Day.

5. Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Wishing International Yoga Day.

6. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body and both of these are possible only with Yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga Day.

7. The study of asana is not about mastering posture. It’s about using posture to understand and transform yourself. – BKS Iyengar

8. The world is the gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong – Swami Vivekananda. Happy Yoga Day to all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry. Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured. Happy Yoga Day to everyone.

10. Yoga can be defined as a method that can be used to uncover the magic that exists within us. Happy Day of Yoga.